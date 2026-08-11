Moody’s Ratings Upgrades Teva to Investment Grade, Reflecting the Ongoing Execution of Pivot to Growth Strategy

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that Moody’s Ratings has upgraded Teva’s corporate credit rating to Baa3 from Ba1, an investment-grade rating, with a stable outlook.

Moody’s states that the upgrade reflects the ongoing success of Teva’s growth strategy, including its key innovative products, an expanded pipeline and continued debt reduction supported by earnings growth. Moody’s also noted Teva’s revenue diversity, improving operating margins, solid free cash flow and ample cash on hand, as well as its expectation that Teva will further reduce debt over the next 12 to 18 months.

“Moody’s upgrade to investment grade marks a major milestone in Teva’s transformation journey and further validates the progress we're making through our Pivot to Growth strategy,” said Eli Kalif, Teva’s Chief Financial Officer. “This recognition, together with Fitch’s upgrade in May, reflects years of disciplined execution, continued debt reduction and a stronger financial profile. It enhances Teva’s financial flexibility and access to a broader base of investors as we continue to invest in growth, advance innovation for patients and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Moody’s investment-grade rating upgrade follows the recent upgrade by Fitch Ratings in May 2026, further strengthening Teva’s credit standing and supporting its eligibility for inclusion in leading fixed-income indices.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial guidance, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, strategies, objectives, future performance and financial and operating targets, and any other information that is not historical information. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to continue and improve our financial ratings; our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; competition for our innovative medicines; our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline; our ability to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and to profitably commercialize our innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, to sustain and focus our portfolio of generic medicines, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; our significant indebtedness; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; financial, economic and other risks; and other factors discussed in this Press Release, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors,” “Other Information” and “Forward-looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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