Blue Mountain Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies For Second Year

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, a premier provider of asset management and compliance software for the life sciences sector, today announced its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for 2026. This marks the second-year Blue Mountain has made the list. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year is a reflection of our team's relentless focus on innovation and our customers' trust in Blue Mountain as a strategic partner,” said David Rode, CEO of Blue Mountain. “This past year, we expanded our platform through AI-powered capabilities, strengthened our market leadership with the acquisition of Compucal, and continued to invest in helping life sciences manufacturers modernize their operations. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to delivering the innovation and expertise our customers need to improve reliability, ensure compliance, and accelerate digital transformation.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has delivered innovative, high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and optimize equipment performance. Trusted by more than 450 life sciences companies, the Blue Mountain cloud platform supports end-to-end GMP asset management—from calibration and maintenance to validation and analytics. Blue Mountain is backed by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co., and Accel-KKR and is headquartered in State College, PA.

For more information, visit www.bluemountain.io and follow Blue Mountain on LinkedIn.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Christian Rockwell

carockwell@bluemountain.io