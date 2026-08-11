Coder Ranked No. 525 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coder , the leader in self-hosted AI development infrastructure for the enterprise, today announced it has been ranked No. 525 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition honors companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy.

Coder’s inclusion reflects the growing demand for secure infrastructure that can support both developers and AI coding agents at scale. As organizations move AI-assisted development into production, they need greater control over where agents run, what data and models they can access, and how their activity is governed. Coder addresses this need with self-hosted AI development infrastructure that unifies development environments, AI governance, and autonomous agents in a single enterprise-controlled system. This helps organizations adopt AI without sacrificing security, compliance, flexibility or visibility.

“In a world where everyone is a coder, success will be defined by teams that can turn AI experimentation into a durable business advantage,” said Rob Whiteley, CEO of Coder. “Our focus is to help organizations move beyond isolated AI use cases and establish a new operating model for how software is built, governed, and optimized, whether it’s a software engineer or an HR manager who’s creating it.”

This year's Inc. 5000 list includes companies ranging from AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services. Coder, along with the other businesses on the list, is expanding its impact, creating jobs and demonstrating how entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Coder was also ranked No. 15 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies Regional list in the Southwest.

About Coder

Coder is the leading platform for AI development Infrastructure, enabling enterprises to securely run human and AI-driven development workflows in consistent, governed environments. Coder provides self-hosted, agent-ready workspaces that unify developer productivity and platform governance. With Coder, enterprises can confidently evolve from human-only development to AI-assisted and autonomous workflows—without sacrificing security, compliance, or performance. Learn more at coder.com .

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

coder@lookleftmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69db7c53-87e4-4d85-9e6c-79042f5c4ad4