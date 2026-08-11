NFI Appoints Dan Guenther President, Freight Brokerage and Intermodal

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFI, a leading North American supply chain solutions provider, has appointed Dan Guenther as President of Freight Brokerage and Intermodal services. Based in NFI’s Schaumburg, IL, office, Guenther will lead initiatives that deliver secure, safety-focused freight solutions by leveraging the expertise of NFI’s operators and its integrated supply chain network.

Guenther joins NFI with more than 25 years of supply chain experience, including leadership roles at HUB Group and Echo Global Logistics. For the past 15 years, he has focused on freight brokerage operations, team development, and driving customer growth. Throughout his career, Guenther has held roles across dedicated transportation, distribution, and warehousing, giving him extensive supply chain expertise and a proven ability to navigate complex operations.

“Dan joins NFI at a moment when customers need more than capacity; they need a partner who can manage risk and complexity at scale,” said Sid Brown, CEO at NFI. “His experience building disciplined, data-driven freight brokerage operations is exactly what will strengthen how we deliver for our customers.”

Under Guenther’s leadership, NFI is positioned to advance its freight brokerage and intermodal capabilities, which are grounded in the core tenets of security, safety, and solution design. His approach combines rigorous carrier management, shipment visibility, and consultative operational oversight, backed by NFI’s 94 years of transportation experience and an award-winning safety culture.

Through its integrated network and broad supply chain capabilities, NFI delivers flexible logistics solutions that help customers navigate market demands. With its expertise and operational strength, the company provides a dependable model that adapts to customers’ evolving needs.

Visit NFI to learn more about its Freight Brokerage solutions .