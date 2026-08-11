Sigenergy Showcases AI-Powered Energy Solutions at Solar & Storage Live Egypt 2026, Advancing Smarter Energy Across Africa

CAIRO, Egypt, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy (06656.HK) is showcasing its latest AI-powered solar and energy storage solutions at Solar & Storage Live Egypt 2026, taking place on 11-12 August at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) in New Cairo. Visitors can experience Sigenergy’s solutions for residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale applications at Hall 3, Booth J30.

As energy demand continues to grow across Africa, households, businesses and utilities are looking for solutions that can strengthen energy resilience, reduce costs and enable greater use of renewable energy. At Solar & Storage Live Egypt, Sigenergy is demonstrating how intelligent, integrated solar and storage technologies can address these requirements across a wide range of applications and operating environments.





At the centre of the showcase is Sigenergy’s “AI in All” strategy, which embeds artificial intelligence across its entire solution portfolio. The lineup features SigenStack and 125kW Sigen Hybrid Inverter for commercial and industrial businesses, SigenTerra and 506kW Sigen PV Inverter for robust utility-scale systems, and SigenStor Neo for homes. This complete lineup is powered by the mySigen 4.0 platform and SigenAgent, the industry’s first full-domain AI agent, bringing automated optimization and smarter control to everyday energy operations.

“Africa’s energy landscape is diverse, and across the continent there is a growing demand for reliable, scalable and intelligent energy solutions. Our full-scenario portfolio combines advanced hardware with AI-driven energy management to help homes, businesses and utilities make better use of solar, storage and available grid resources,”

Kent Li, Regional General Manager for Africa at Sigenergy

Flexible C&I Energy Storage for African Businesses

For commercial and industrial applications across Africa, Sigenergy is showcasing its flagship SigenStack energy storage system, built to help businesses overcome frequent grid outages and lower operational costs.





As the centerpiece of Sigenergy’s C&I portfolio, SigenStack features a modular, stackable design that adapts flexibly to various installation spaces and complex site scenarios. Because it requires no heavy cranes or specialized machinery, systems can be manually handled and installed by on-site teams, drastically simplifying logistics and speeding up project deployment. Utilizing a high-efficiency DC-coupled architecture, SigenStack improves round-trip efficiency by 2% while reducing equipment CAPEX. To ensure maximum safety in high-temperature environments, each 12 kWh battery module incorporates a 6-layer safety architecture and an active pack-level fire suppression system.

Working seamlessly with the storage system is the Sigen C&I Inverter, engineered specifically for rapid deployment and continuous factory operations. Crucially for African blackout conditions, Sigen Hybrid Inverter HYB supports direct connection of backup loads, automatically detecting grid outages and enabling a seamless transition to backup power with 0 ms load-side disruption. This direct-backup capability results in simpler installation, faster deployment, and guaranteed business continuity for critical machinery. The inverter also comes with a built-in EMS and industry-leading 600-meter AFCI arc-fault protection.

For larger projects requiring multi-energy orchestration, the Sigen Energy Gateway provides advanced microgrid management, seamlessly integrating solar, storage, grid, and diesel generators while supporting up to 2.4 MW in backup power capacity.

Supporting Africa’s Growing Utility-Scale Energy Market

Marking its entry into large-scale grid storage, Sigenergy is debuting its utility-scale portfolio in Africa, engineered to deliver high efficiency, robust safety, and intelligent operations for large renewable power plants. Integrating the SigenTerra storage system, the 506kW PV Utility Inverter, and the Sigen MVT transformer station, this solution enhances grid reliability while unlocking maximum value across the entire project lifecycle.

Tailored for massive utility bases, the high-power-density 506kW PV Utility Inverter significantly lowers the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE). With its ultra-high capacity, the inverter reduces overall equipment count by more than 30% compared to standard 300kW inverters. Furthermore, its 1650V DC input and 1000V AC output design greatly minimize connection points and cable usage, driving down Balance of System (BOS) costs. To counter complex African terrains and localized shading, it deploys an 18-MPPT design with 2-string tracking per MPPT, boosting energy yield by 1.5% to 2% over traditional solutions. This granular architecture also supplies rich data to power AI-driven smart operations, including solar forecasting and automated maintenance.

Anchoring the energy storage side, SigenTerra focuses on system-level safety, flexible scalability, and highly efficient operations for large-scale applications. It coordinates seamlessly with PV inverters, station control systems, and AI dispatching capabilities, transforming energy storage into vital infrastructure that smooths power output, enhances grid friendliness, and optimizes participation in regional electricity markets..

Smarter and More Resilient Home Energy

For residential applications, Sigenergy is showcasing SigenStor Neo, its next-generation all-in-one home energy storage system.

SigenStor Neo integrates the inverter, battery, power conversion system, energy management system and gateway into a streamlined solution, helping to simplify installation while reducing equipment and wiring requirements.

The system is designed to support reliable whole-home backup during power interruptions, with 0 ms load-side disruption and up to 200% peak power output capacity. Its modular architecture supports up to six vertically stacked battery modules, enabling homeowners to configure their system according to current energy requirements and expand capacity as their needs grow.

SigenStor Neo also incorporates both a dedicated Smart Port and Backup Port, enabling greater flexibility when integrating additional energy resources and loads. The Smart Port can connect equipment including third-party inverters, generators, heat pumps and EV chargers, while the Backup Port supports extended power supply during unexpected grid interruptions.

This flexibility is particularly relevant across African markets, where households may rely on a combination of solar, storage, grid electricity and alternative backup sources to maintain a reliable energy supply.

Bringing AI into Everyday Energy Management

Beyond hardware, Sigenergy is demonstrating how artificial intelligence transforms energy management through the mySigen 4.0 app and SigenAgent, the industry’s first full-domain AI agent. Built around the principle “User directs, AI thinks, Device acts,” the system translates user goals, such as reducing electricity costs, maximizing solar self-consumption, or securing backup power, into autonomous strategies. Leveraging advanced AI, it delivers precise device control, transparent strategy self-explanations, deep trend analysis, and swift fault localization.

Designed with security and openness at its core, mySigen 4.0 ensures users maintain final execution authority through explicit strategy confirmations, backed by robust offline resilience during internet outages. Furthermore, its open ecosystem seamlessly integrates with automation networks like Shelly, with future system access planned through mainstream platforms such as WhatsApp, building a versatile and highly compatible smart home energy network.

These intelligent capabilities deliver end-to-end value across the entire energy network. For installers and energy professionals managing systems across geographically dispersed markets, mySigen 4.0 offers complete operational visibility, helping streamline remote diagnostics and lower long-term maintenance costs.

Strengthening Sigenergy’s Presence Across Africa

Solar & Storage Live Egypt represents another important step in Sigenergy’s continued expansion across Africa and provides an opportunity to engage directly with installers, distributors, EPC companies, project developers, businesses and energy stakeholders from Egypt, North Africa and the wider continent.

Alongside the continued introduction of new technologies, Sigenergy is focused on strengthening its regional ecosystem through local partnerships, technical training, customer engagement and support for residential, C&I and utility-scale projects.

Through closer collaboration with its partners and customers, Sigenergy aims to help accelerate the adoption of smarter, more resilient renewable energy solutions suited to the different requirements of African markets.

Visitors to Solar & Storage Live Egypt can meet the Sigenergy team and explore its latest energy solutions at Hall 3, Booth J30, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, New Cairo, on 11-12 August 2026.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (06656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company operates across photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle charging.

Guided by its “AI in All” strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence throughout its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications worldwide.





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