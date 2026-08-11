beehiiv Named No. 19 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

More Than 100x Three-Year Revenue Growth Earns beehiiv a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

The Inc. 5000 Builds on beehiiv's Summer Release Event and a Year of Industry Recognition Across Advertising, Media and Technology, Including ADWEEK AI Power 50, ADWEEK Tech Stack Awards, New York City Podcast Awards and Webby Award Nominations

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- beehiiv, the newsletter-first publishing platform built for creators and brands to own their audiences, today announced it has been ranked No. 19 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor and a reflection of the trust our users place in us every day,” said Tyler Denk, co-founder and CEO of beehiiv. “From day one, our mission has been to help creators and brands build lasting, independent businesses. This recognition belongs to our team and everyone who builds on beehiiv. Our customers push us to build the best platform in the world for anyone with an audience.”

The Inc. 5000 recognition caps a period of significant momentum for beehiiv. In July, the company unveiled its Summer Release Event , the largest platform expansion in its history, introducing Community, Copilot, a new Visual Editor, enhanced monetization tools and expanded programmatic advertising capabilities. Together, the launches further strengthened beehiiv's integrated platform for newsletters, websites, podcasts, audience engagement and revenue generation, giving creators and brands everything they need to build, grow and monetize their businesses from a single platform. The company also continues to differentiate itself by taking zero dollars from what creators earn through paid subscriptions and digital products, allowing them to keep 100% of their earnings.

Based on the three-year revenue growth used to determine the Inc. 5000 rankings, beehiiv grew revenue more than 100x (10,109%) from 2022 to 2025, earning the company the No. 19 spot on this year’s list. beehiiv’s growth and innovation have also been recognized across the advertising, technology and media industries this year:

Tyler Denk was named to ADWEEK's AI Power 50 for his leadership in applying artificial intelligence to newsletter advertising and the growth of beehiiv's AI-powered Ad Network.

for his leadership in applying artificial intelligence to newsletter advertising and the growth of beehiiv's AI-powered Ad Network. beehiiv also earned recognition in ADWEEK's 2026 Tech Stack Awards for technology driving measurable impact across marketing, advertising and media.

for technology driving measurable impact across marketing, advertising and media. Creator Spotlight, beehiiv's podcast and newsletter featuring creators and entrepreneurs, won Best Business Podcast at the New York City Podcast Awards, while the accompanying newsletter received two Webby Award nominations.



Today, beehiiv powers more than 170,000 publications and reaches over 450 million unique readers. Publishers on beehiiv have generated more than $50 million in subscription revenue, while the beehiiv Ad Network now helps newsletters collectively earn more than $1 million per month.

About beehiiv

beehiiv started as a best-in-class newsletter platform. Today, it’s much more. In the last few months, the company has shipped podcasts , on-demand ads , an MCP (plus v2 and write access versions), webinars , media library , group subscriptions , improved automations , native website analytics , AI crawl controls with Cloudflare , more digital products (with 0% fees), a new Recommendation Network and a Linktree integration.

beehiiv is the platform creators and brands rely on to publish, grow and monetize, while keeping 100% of their subscription revenue and full ownership of their audience. The platform brings newsletter publishing, podcast and community hosting, a website builder and digital product sales together in one place, with built-in monetization, deep analytics and a suite of integrations and AI tools. beehiiv's mission is to help the next million creators and brands build direct relationships with their audience and turn those relationships into sustainable revenue. Learn more at beehiiv.com .

Press Contact: Lance Frank lance@beehiiv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb6b51e7-1271-4b1f-9baf-14f8e672d08d

