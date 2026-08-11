PRESS RELEASE no. 04/2026

cBrain introduces a new approach to scaling government AI

Copenhagen, August 11, 2026





cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) today introduces F2 AI Case Preparation, a new AI technology designed to enable artificial intelligence to operate efficiently across very large government information domains while reducing computing requirements and keeping government data within the authority's controlled environment.

During the spring, F2 AI Case Preparation has been successfully demonstrated as part of a government informational proof-of-concept project with the State of California, operating across complex government cases containing documents with hundreds of pages of CEQA environmental data.

Bringing AI to the government data – not government data to the AI

Today, much AI research focuses on developing increasingly advanced Transformer architectures capable of processing larger context windows more efficiently.

The rapid development of Large Language Models has made it possible for AI to process increasingly large amounts of data. However, a single government case may contain hundreds of pages accumulated across documents, correspondence, decisions, hearings and regulatory material, while the information domain of an entire authority may consist of millions of documents.

Simply expanding the amount of information that a language model can process therefore does not solve the fundamental challenge of applying AI efficiently across very large government information domains.

F2 AI Case Preparation addresses the same fundamental scaling challenge from a different direction. Rather than making the Transformer increasingly efficient at processing ever-larger contexts, F2 AI Case Preparation reduces and prepares the context before it reaches the Transformer and the AI model.

F2 AI Case Preparation uses semantic search and vector-based information retrieval to identify, retrieve, structure and rank the information relevant and authorized for a specific administrative task. In this way, very large government information domains can be prepared for high-scale AI usage. The technology has been developed by extending the F2 cSearch technology, which uses traditional Apache/Lucene technologies to index large volumes of data.

Rather than extracting and bringing large volumes of government data to the language model to determine what matters, F2 brings the AI model to the government data and prepares what matters before invoking the model.

Government AI should not need to read everything. It should know what it needs to read

This creates a fundamentally different architecture for government AI. The underlying information domain may contain millions of documents and individual cases may contain hundreds of pages, while the language model only needs to process the information prepared for the specific task.

If an AI model is given thousands of pages simply to determine which pages are relevant to a particular task, significant computing resources may be spent processing information that ultimately contributes little or nothing to the answer.

F2 AI Case Preparation moves this selection process into the government platform. By reducing the amount of information that needs to be processed by the language model, F2 AI Case Preparation can significantly reduce requirements for memory, computing capacity and AI hardware.

The technology is possible because F2 is not an AI tool operating outside the government information environment. F2 is the platform where cases, documents, processes, metadata, users and access rights are already managed. This turns the government platform itself into an AI advantage.

AI built for scalable, sustainable and responsible government

cBrain's ambition is not to build the world's largest language model. The ambition is to enable governments to use powerful AI without requiring the world's largest computing infrastructure.

At the same time, F2 AI can operate on-premise, allowing government information to remain within the authority's controlled environment.

Government organizations manage large volumes of information that may be confidential, sensitive or subject to regulatory requirements. Data sovereignty is therefore a key consideration when deploying artificial intelligence.

The integrated F2 platform approach helps ensure that AI is applied within the same governed environment as the underlying data. Cases, documents, correspondence and metadata, as well as processes, organizational structures and access rights, are all part of the controlled information environment, with access to information governed by existing authorization mechanisms.

F2 AI Case Preparation thereby combines scalability, data sovereignty and computing efficiency and supports a key element of cBrain's technology direction: AI built for sustainable and responsible government.

Successfully demonstrated on large government cases in California

In February 2026, cBrain announced an informational proof-of-concept project with the State of California focused on applying AI and Natural Language Processing to large volumes of environmental and regulatory information.

cBrain is pleased to note that the project in California has now been successfully completed.

Environmental and permitting cases often contain very large volumes of information. During the California project, cBrain successfully applied F2 AI Case Preparation across complex government cases containing documents with hundreds of pages of CEQA environmental data.

In parallel with the pilot project, the cBrain F2 software platform has been added to the State of California's Software Licensing Program (SLP), a statewide procurement framework designed to simplify the purchase of commercial software by California government entities. This provides California government entities with an established procurement path for F2, and cBrain sees the SLP inclusion as an important step in supporting its further market development in California.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO





















Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 24429300

Attachment