Flyte Partners with The Nucleus Network for Inaugural Flagship Founder & Investor Event

Strategic Partnership Places Flyte at the Center of One of the Nation's Premier Communities of Founders, Investors, and Operators

Collaboration Reflects Flyte's Continued Commitment to Building Relationships Within the Entrepreneurial and Venture Capital Ecosystem

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, a subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) ("VTAK" or the "Company"), today announced a strategic partnership with The Nucleus Network, a rapidly growing community connecting founders, investors, executives, and innovators, to support the inaugural "The Nucleus" event taking place August 15th at 4:00 p.m.

As an official partner, Flyte will participate in the launch of what The Nucleus Network intends to become its signature annual gathering, bringing together approximately 200 of its closest founders, investors, operators, and strategic partners for an exclusive evening of networking, curated brand activations, exceptional hospitality, and collaborative relationship building.

Founded by entrepreneurs and investors, The Nucleus Network has grown into an ecosystem focused on creating meaningful connections across the startup community through its venture, advisory, and community initiatives.

"Our mission has always been to build relationships with the people and communities shaping the future of business," said Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flyte. "The Nucleus Network has created an incredible ecosystem of founders, investors, and operators, and we're excited to partner on what we believe will become one of the premier annual gatherings for this community. We look forward to supporting the event while introducing Flyte to an audience that values innovation, entrepreneurship, and meaningful connections."

The partnership represents another step in Flyte's strategy of aligning with influential organizations and communities that bring together business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators. As Flyte continues expanding its presence through strategic partnerships, the Company remains focused on becoming the preferred private aviation provider for individuals and organizations that value efficiency, exceptional service, and premium travel experiences.

Flyte operates a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and provides efficient short-haul private aviation throughout the Northeast and beyond. Through its technology-enabled booking platform, strategic partnerships, and expanding network, Flyte continues to modernize the private aviation experience while building relationships with leading brands and communities across hospitality, sports, lifestyle, and business.

About Flyte

Flyte is a private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient short-haul private travel throughout the United States. Through its technology-enabled booking platform, standardized pricing on select routes, and growing network of strategic partners, Flyte delivers a faster, safer, and more convenient alternative to traditional private aviation.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte's wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com .

About The Nucleus Network

The Nucleus Network is a community of founders, investors, executives, and innovators dedicated to creating meaningful connections across the startup ecosystem. Founded by Michael Axman and Jake Fleshner, the organization operates through its venture, advisory, and community initiatives while hosting curated events that bring together entrepreneurs and investors to foster collaboration, business growth, and long-term relationships.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through collaboration with physicians and continuous product innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar expressions are forward-looking in nature and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K and Forms 10-Q, for additional information regarding these risks.