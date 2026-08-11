JM Search Named to Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for Fourth Consecutive Year

King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JM Search, the leading retained executive search firm serving private equity, and other growth-oriented private and public organizations, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the annual ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

The Inc. 5000 ranks independent U.S. companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. JM Search grew more than 40% between 2022 and 2025.

JM Search attributes its continued growth to its commitment to hiring exceptional people. The firm has more than tripled in size over the past five years, entirely through organic hiring. In 2025 alone, JM Search added 45 Partners and Principals with deep expertise in the industries, functions, and ownership environments they serve.

“What matters most to me is that we’ve grown without changing what makes our work different,” said John Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of JM Search. “Every search is led by experienced recruiters and strengthened by collaborative teams and seasoned researchers across the firm. Clients feel that depth in the work, and it’s the standard we’ll continue to protect as we grow.”

Over the past 24 months, the firm has completed over 1,500 executive placements across its core markets, helping investors and business leaders build the leadership teams needed to scale, transform, and create lasting value.

The Inc. 5000 recognition follows JM Search’s No. 19 ranking on Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and its No. 11 position on Hunt Scanlon Media’s 2026 Top 50 Recruiters list.

For more information, visit www.jmsearch.com.

About JM Search

JM Search is the leading retained executive search firm for private equity and other growth-oriented private and public organizations.

For more than 45 years, JM Search has helped clients identify and attract leaders who can build, transform, and scale their businesses. Its expert-led teams combine deep sector and functional knowledge, expansive professional networks, and hands-on engagement throughout every search.

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