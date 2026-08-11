PennantPark Joins with Ultimus to Launch Strategic New Interval Fund

CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a premier provider of tech-enabled administration and transfer agent services, has been tapped by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC (PennantPark) to assist with the launch and ongoing operations of its new interval fund, PennantPark Enhanced Income Fund (PNTIX).

By leveraging Ultimus’ back-office infrastructure, PennantPark can focus on its core mission: preserving and growing investor capital.

“Ultimus played a key role in navigating the complexities of this launch,” stated Art Penn, Managing Partner of PennantPark. “Their team’s resilience and dedication allowed us to move into the private wealth market seamlessly.”

Ultimus continues to expand its footprint in the retail alternative space, leveraging its extensive experience in both private and registered markets to deliver the comprehensive servicing framework essential for interval and tender offer funds, BDCs, REITs, and ‘34 Act registered private funds. This recent initiative highlights Ultimus’ commitment to providing institutional asset managers with high-touch consultative support and a highly scalable technology infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to support PennantPark’s entry into the interval fund market,” said Nick Ablahani, Managing Director and Head of Retail Alternative Administration Product at Ultimus. “Working with such a forward-thinking team is a privilege, and we look forward to supporting their long-term objectives as they scale this new offering.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $775+ billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About PennantPark

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC (“PennantPark”), a leading alternative credit specialist, and its affiliates manage approximately $10 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark has provided investors access to middle-market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Zurich. For more information about PennantPark and its affiliates, please go to its website at www.pennantpark.com.

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or all of your investment. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained by calling (833) 635-6839, or at www.pennantparkenhanced.com. The Fund is Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is not aﬃliated with Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC or Ultimus Fund Solutions, LLC.

CONTACT: marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com



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