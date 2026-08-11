NeoVolta Sets August-September 2026 Investor Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) (“NeoVolta” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced its schedule for upcoming investor conference appearances. NeoVolta's Chief Executive Officer, Ardes Johnson, and Chief Financial Officer, Jing Nealis, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at each event.
Needham 15th Annual Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Power 1x1 Conference
Date: August 17–18, 2026
Location: Virtual
Event Details: NeoVolta management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.
Jefferies Renewables, Clean Energy, & Construction Conference
Date: September 9–11, 2026
Location: New York, NY (in-person September 9–10; virtual September 11)
Event Details: NeoVolta management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.
Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference
Date: September 10, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Event Details: NeoVolta management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.
Follow the progress of NeoVolta Power's new manufacturing facility: Plant Updates
About NeoVolta
NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.
For more information, visit www.neovolta.com.
Contacts
NEOV Investors
Bryan Baritot
Alliance Advisors IR
ir@neovolta.com
NEOV Media
Email: press@neovolta.com
Phone: 800-364-5464