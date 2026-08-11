NeoVolta Sets August-September 2026 Investor Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) (“NeoVolta” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced its schedule for upcoming investor conference appearances. NeoVolta's Chief Executive Officer, Ardes Johnson, and Chief Financial Officer, Jing Nealis, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at each event.

Needham 15th Annual Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Power 1x1 Conference

Date: August 17–18, 2026

Location: Virtual

Event Details: NeoVolta management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Jefferies Renewables, Clean Energy, & Construction Conference

Date: September 9–11, 2026

Location: New York, NY (in-person September 9–10; virtual September 11)

Event Details: NeoVolta management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference

Date: September 10, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Event Details: NeoVolta management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Follow the progress of NeoVolta Power's new manufacturing facility: Plant Updates

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit www.neovolta.com.

Contacts

NEOV Investors

Bryan Baritot

Alliance Advisors IR

ir@neovolta.com

NEOV Media

Email: press@neovolta.com

Phone: 800-364-5464