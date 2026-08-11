Big Digital Energy Announces Strategic Tensor IQ LOI to Advance Hood County, Texas AI Infrastructure Campus

Agreement marks critical step towards development of 17 MW of AI/HPC capacity

Agreement expected to generate $546 million in revenues to TLH over initial 15-year contract with potential to reach over $1 billion if extended to 25 years

MIDLAND, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Digital Energy, Inc. (“We,” “Big Digital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: “BGDE”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure, today announced that Texas Load House, LLC (“TLH”), a 50/50 joint venture with energy-infrastructure company 10NetZero,.and Tensor IQ LLC (“Tensor IQ”) have entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) relating to the planned AI infrastructure campus in Hood County, Texas. The LOI establishes a framework for the parties to structure definitive agreements covering power supply, AI and high-performance computing (“HPC”) colocation, GPU infrastructure deployment, powered-shell data campus development, managed infrastructure services and long-term commercialization.

Under the LOI, and subject to definitive agreements, TLH intends to reserve and develop up to 17 MW of gross power capacity for Tensor IQ at the Hood County site. The approximately 30-acre campus is being planned for high-density AI/HPC infrastructure and an option for behind-the-meter natural-gas generation. The initial deployment is planned for 7,748 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, with the compute architecture engineered to support both AI training and inference workloads. The site is being designed in conjunction with NVIDIA's system architecture guidance and the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA platform, with direct liquid cooling (DLC) deployed in Phase 1 and immersion cooling deployed in Phase 2. Current planning assumptions contemplate the site being in-service and the capacity available by the second quarter of 2027, subject to completion of design, engineering, financing, approvals and definitive documentation.

Based on indicative commercial terms outlined in the LOI, and subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, the arrangement will generate approximately $546 million in aggregate power-lease-related revenue to TLH over the 15-year initial contract term, assuming full utilization of the reserved 17 MW of gross power capacity and the LOI's indicative 3% annual escalation provision. The LOI also contemplates two 5-year extension options; if both are exercised on the same indicative pricing and escalation terms, aggregate lease-related revenue over the full 25-year period could increase to approximately $1.07 billion. These estimates are based on preliminary, non-binding pricing terms only, do not reflect the actual terms of any extension (which remain subject to future negotiation), and remain subject to completion of the Design Basis Memorandum, Front-End Engineering & Design, financing, and definitive documentation.

“This LOI marks a critical step towards advancing the Hood County project from site development to a customer-oriented AI infrastructure campus,” said Phil Stanley, Chief Executive Officer of Big Digital. “Tensor IQ brings AI compute, commercialization and deployment expertise that complements the project’s power and infrastructure strategy. We believe this framework strengthens the development path, supports the work required to reach definitive agreements and enhances the project’s positioning as we continue evaluating institutional and site-level financing alternatives.”

Jonathan Houk, CEO of Tensor IQ commented, "This project demonstrates that the future of AI infrastructure doesn't require choosing between technological advancement and responsible development. At Tensor IQ, we believe every AI Factory should be designed to strengthen the communities where it operates through thoughtful environmental design, efficient use of resources, and meaningful local economic opportunities. Building AI infrastructure isn't just about megawatts, it's about creating long-term value for people, businesses, and the regions that support them."

About Big Digital Energy, Inc.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: “BGDE”) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The Company provides services spanning artificial intelligence (“AI”), high-performance computing (“HPC”), digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications. The Company delivers both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model built for scalability and efficiency.

A core part of the Company’s strategy is identifying and advancing sites positioned to support high-performance compute with the infrastructure required for long-term deployment. With 146 megawatts of capacity already online and more under development, the Company is positioning itself as a competitive provider of digital infrastructure solutions to support the immediate and growing demand for AI data centers. For more information about the Company, visit: https://bigdigital.energy

About 10NetZero, Inc.

10NetZero, Inc. is a U.S.-based energy-infrastructure company that designs, builds, and operates behind-the-meter power generation and datacenter facilities for energy-intensive computing. Through its Digital Midstream™ platform, the Company converts stranded, flared, and otherwise wasted natural gas into electricity at the source—delivering power for artificial intelligence ("AI"), high-performance computing ("HPC"), and digital asset applications without dependence on traditional pipeline or grid infrastructure. The Company provides full-lifecycle services spanning site evaluation, power systems design, and datacenter operations.

About Tensor IQ LLC

Tensor IQ LLC is focused on AI compute infrastructure, digital infrastructure deployment strategies and scalable high-performance compute operations supporting enterprise, AI and hyperscale computing requirements. Its capabilities include infrastructure planning, compute deployment strategy, GPU deployment planning, colocation commercialization, managed infrastructure services, customer onboarding, infrastructure optimization and scalable digital infrastructure solutions.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated , structure and timing of the LOI and any definitive agreements; the proposed reservation, development and commercialization of up to 17 MW of gross power capacity at the Hood County site; the potential AI/HPC colocation, GPU infrastructure, powered-shell data campus development, managed infrastructure services and behind-the-meter generation; expected in-service timing; potential customer demand; financing alternatives; and the Company’s strategy, plans, expectations and objectives. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “target,” “will,” “would,” “subject to,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, without limitation: the LOI being non-binding nature of the LOILOILOI and the possibility that definitive agreements may not be negotiated, executed or consummated on the terms described, on the anticipated timeline or at all; the ability of TLH, Tensor IQ, and the Company to satisfy diligence, commercial, technical, financing and other conditions; changes in project scope, economics, customer requirements or commercialization arrangements; the availability, cost, timing, and reliability of power, interconnection, equipment, GPUs, construction services, GPUs and related infrastructure; feasibility, permitting, regulatory approval, financing, construction and operation of the proposed Hood County campus and any planned behind-the-meter generation; delays in design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning or energization; the Company’s ability to obtain site-level, institutional or other financing on acceptable terms, market demand, and pricing and competition for AI/HPC, accelerated computing, colocation and managed infrastructure services; competition in digital infrastructure and AI/HPC markets; operational, cybersecurity, supply chain and counterparty risks; evolving regulation of digital assets, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, energy, environmental matters and data centers; volatility in digital asset prices and mining incentives; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, and maintain its Nasdaq listing,; the Company’s ability to obtain any required stockholder approvals and to file and maintain the effectiveness of any required registration statements; and the risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update the release, except as required by law.

CONTACT

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Website: www.bigdigital.energy