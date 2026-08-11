Locafy Appoints SaaS Growth Leader Liz Willits as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Company-Wide Growth

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company specializing in location-based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) solutions, today announced the appointment of experienced SaaS growth marketer Liz Willits as Chief Marketing Officer, serving on a fractional basis.

Willits will lead the Company’s global marketing strategy, brand positioning, customer acquisition, channel development, and recurring revenue growth. An immediate priority will be the go-to-market launch of Proteus™, Locafy’s new AI-powered website generation technology.

Willits has experience building audiences and developing growth programs for technology and AI-focused SaaS companies, including Motion, Wonderly, StreamYard, and Hopin. She brings a strong track record of translating product differentiation into scalable customer-acquisition strategies.

“Liz combines deep SaaS marketing expertise with a strong understanding of how AI is changing customer acquisition,” said Gavin Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of Locafy. “After reviewing our technology, product suite, and growth plans, she recognized the commercial potential of Locafy’s platform. Her appointment strengthens our ability to communicate that value, reach new customers, and convert our technology leadership into sustainable recurring revenue growth.”

Willits commented, “A company’s website and search visibility are fundamental to growth. Historically, though, truly high-performing websites and SEO have been expensive and out of reach for many businesses. Now, as AI reshapes how customers discover companies, getting found is becoming even more complex. What excites me about Locafy is the opportunity to change that. We can give businesses access to world-class, performance-focused websites and sophisticated SEO and AEO / GEO capabilities at a far more accessible price point, helping them compete and grow as search enters a new era.”

Proteus: AI Website Generation Built for Search

One of Willits’ initial priorities will be leading the commercial launch of Proteus, the AI-powered website generation engine within Locafy’s Poseidon platform.

Proteus is designed to create professionally designed, mobile-responsive business websites optimized for both traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered discovery platforms. The technology combines AI-driven website generation with Locafy’s existing SEO, AEO, local search, and digital authority solutions.

“Proteus demonstrates the breadth of what Locafy can deliver,” Burnett said. “Businesses need more than an attractive website. They need a digital presence that search engines and AI platforms can understand, trust, and surface when prospective customers are looking for their services. Proteus is designed to provide that capability quickly and at a significantly lower upfront cost than a conventional website build.”

Proteus transforms information about a business into a professionally designed website with industry-specific content, optimized service and location pages, conversion-focused calls to action, metadata, and semantic content structures.

Each Proteus website is designed to include:

SEO-first site architecture

Content structured for AI-powered and conversational search

Optimized metadata and semantic markup

Mobile-responsive, performance-focused pages

Service and location content tailored to the business

Clear customer-conversion pathways

Local search optimization

Schema-ready content

Scalable content structures for future growth

Proteus-generated websites are deployed using WordPress, allowing customers to manage and update their websites following deployment. Initial websites can be generated within hours and are targeted for delivery to customers for review within 24 hours.

The commercial offering combines the website with ongoing SEO, AEO, citation distribution, Google Business Profile optimization, Apple Maps optimization, content publishing, review management, reporting, and Locafy’s Traffic Engine technology.

Subscription packages range from US$999 to US$2,999 per month, with an initial 12-month commitment and no upfront website-build fee. Packages support websites containing up to 50, 100, or 200 service and location pages, depending on the selected tier.

Locafy believes that Proteus will expand its addressable market by providing businesses with a more accessible entry point to the Company’s broader suite of recurring digital visibility services.

About Locafy

Founded in 2009, Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is on a mission to accelerate visibility and prominence for local, national, and brand-focused businesses across online and AI search engines through proprietary SEO techniques, technologies, and AI-driven automation. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words and include, but are not limited to the use and adoption of Locafy's products and solutions by partners and parties, the continued adoption of Locafy's solutions in the US and other industries, continued revenue growth, and potential revenues generated from the adoption of Locafy's solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025, as amended and restated, and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

LCFY@gateway-grp.com

