Introducing Veritas24-7™ – A New Way for Pharmaceutical Companies to Engage Physicians 24 Hours a Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prismic-AI, a division of Prismic Corporation, today announced the launch of Veritas24-7, an AI-powered Medical Affairs and Sales Acceleration platform designed specifically for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Veritas24-7 is the first enterprise platform that enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to extend the availability of their Medical Science Liaison (MSL) and Sales Representative expertise beyond traditional office hours by giving their physicians immediate, on-demand access to lifelike AI personas that engage in natural, face-to-face, two-way conversations whenever and wherever they have questions or need information.

Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Veritas24-7 enables physicians to interact with company-approved Medical Science Liaison and Sales Representative personas that provide and discuss approved scientific, medical, and commercial information through natural spoken conversations. Designed specifically for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of all sizes, the platform extends the availability, accessibility, and impact of Medical Affairs and Sales organizations while operating within each client's medical, legal, and regulatory requirements.

Peter Moriarty, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prismic Corporation, said: “For decades, pharmaceutical companies have invested heavily in Medical Science Liaison and Sales organizations, yet physician access to that expertise has often remained limited by geography and business hours. Veritas24-7 changes that by enabling companies to make their approved Medical Affairs and Sales expertise available whenever and wherever physicians choose to engage, while maintaining the compliance standards the industry requires.



Compliance is fundamental to Veritas24-7. Physicians engage in natural, face-to-face two-way conversations with lifelike AI personas that provide company-approved scientific, medical, and commercial information. The AI Sales Representative provides approved product and promotional information, indications, dosing and administration guidance, patient assistance resources, and can also securely share approved documents and support materials onscreen. When physicians require more detailed scientific or clinical discussion, they seamlessly transition to the AI Medical Science Liaison, which provides and discusses evidence-based scientific information and clinical insights grounded in company-approved medical content and scientific references.”

Moriarty added: “Veritas24-7 is designed to augment—not replace—existing field-based Medical Science Liaison and Sales teams. By extending the availability, accessibility, and impact of approved expertise, the platform enables pharmaceutical companies to strengthen physician engagement without increasing headcount. For emerging and smaller companies, it also provides a scalable and cost-effective way to establish or expand Medical Affairs and Sales capabilities.”

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies interested in scheduling a demonstration of Veritas24-7 are invited to visit www.veritas24-7.com.

About Peter Moriarty

Peter Moriarty is a pharmaceutical and technology entrepreneur with extensive experience in developing innovative businesses serving the pharmaceutical industry. He was a co-founder and initial funder of Shire Pharmaceuticals and Prismic Pharmaceuticals, and a co-founder and initial funder of iPhysicianNet, a pioneer in video-based physician detailing for the U.S. pharmaceutical industry. He was also the founder and initial funder of Face-to-Face Meeting, a pioneer in the development of laptop-based videoconferencing technology.

About Prismic Corporation

Prismic Corporation is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based company focused on the development of innovative AI-powered enterprise platforms for the life sciences industry. Through its Prismic-AI division, the Company develops intelligent solutions designed to help life sciences organizations improve stakeholder engagement, operational effectiveness, and the delivery of scientific, medical, and commercial information while supporting enterprise, regulatory, and compliance requirements.

Veritas24-7™ is Prismic-AI's flagship enterprise physician engagement platform, providing physicians with immediate, 24/7 access to company-approved Medical Science Liaison and Sales Representative expertise through lifelike AI personas and natural, face-to-face, two-way conversations.

For Further Information

Email: peter.moriarty@prismic-ai.com

Telephone: +1 480-861-3551

Website: www.veritas24-7.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Prismic Corporation, Veritas24-7, anticipated products, services, business strategy, market opportunities, commercialization plans, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including technological development, customer adoption, regulatory considerations, competitive conditions, financing, and other business risks. Prismic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.