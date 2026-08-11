Tom's Watch Bar Named to Inc. Magazine's 2026 Inc. 5000 List

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom’s Watch Bar, the ultimate destination for sports viewing and entertainment, announced today its ranking on the prestigious 2026 Inc. 5000 list, an annual recognition from Inc. Magazine that honors the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Ranking among the top 50% of 5,000 honorees, Tom's Watch Bar joins an elite group representing rapidly expanding independent businesses across the country.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible passion and drive of our team and the loyalty of the fans who choose Tom's Watch Bar to experience the biggest moments in sports," said Brooks Schaden, Co-CEO of Tom's Watch Bar. "As demand for immersive, social sports viewing continues to grow, we've remained focused on creating an unmatched game day atmosphere and delivering exceptional hospitality in every venue, while expanding into new markets. In 2025 we grew our footprint by nearly 50%, bringing our brand to new cities and hosting watch parties for the biggest events, sports games and beyond. We’re honored and excited to continue serving more fans across the country."

The recognition follows a year of strong momentum for Tom's Watch Bar as the company strengthened its position as the go-to destination for fans gathering to watch the world's biggest moments in sports and community-driven, national viewing events. The brand also continued investing in its technology, operations, and hospitality experience to deliver a seamless experience for guests while supporting long-term growth. In 2026, Tom’s Watch Bar continues to strengthen its position as a differentiated sports viewing and dining venue in cities across the U.S., most recently serving tens of thousands of fans from the U.S. and around the world during the World Soccer Cup tournament.

The Inc. 5000 list, based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, recognizes companies that have thrived despite rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and rapid change.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate its honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14-16 in Dallas, TX. For the full 2026 list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Tom’s Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience with its signature “All the Sports, All the Time” model. Featuring cutting-edge AV technology, wall-to-wall screens, and a menu that balances craveable classics with elevated offerings, Tom’s Watch Bar delivers an unmatched atmosphere for fans of every sport. Founded in 2014 and now operating nearly 20 locations across 14 states and Washington D.C., Tom’s Watch Bar is rapidly expanding across major U.S. cities and entertainment hubs.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contacts:

Marisa Breese, ICR

tomswatchbar@icrinc.com