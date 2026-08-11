NFP.io Debuts Historic First in Authenticated Fine Art as 1913 Liberty Head Nickel Painting Goes to Auction

Historic 1913 Liberty Head Nickel painting to be sold through DLRC Auctions, with 100% of proceeds supporting the ANA

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A one-of-a-kind painting honoring the legendary 1913 Liberty Head Nickel is now available for public bidding through DLRC Auctions, an online auction division of David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC). The painting is the first large-format fine artwork created using NFP.io's patented authentication technology, and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the American Numismatic Association (ANA).

The painting, created by artist Laura Verschoore, is available for bidding through DLRC Auctions:

https://www.davidlawrence.com/auctions/lot/918357

Bidding closes August 27, 2026.

The work portrays one of the most celebrated rarities in American numismatics and is the first large-format fine artwork created using NFP.io's patented secure substrate authentication technology.

The 1913 Liberty Head Nickel is among the most iconic coins in American numismatic history. With only five known examples, it has fascinated collectors for generations because of its rarity, mystery and well-documented history.

According to NFP.io, the painting represents the first large-format application of its patented authentication technology, which was previously demonstrated in an authenticated 8.5-inch by 11-inch prototype artwork. Originally developed for high-security documents and banknote substrates, the technology embeds a permanent forensic identity directly within the canvas. This allows the artwork to be authenticated through its own physical structure instead of relying only on certificates or provenance.

During manufacturing, UV-reactive stochastic markers are permanently embedded throughout the three-dimensional structure of the canvas. Their naturally random arrangement creates a unique physical signature that cannot be duplicated or replicated. Similar to a fingerprint, the resulting forensic identity belongs exclusively to the artwork and remains with it throughout its lifetime.

Verschoore previously created NFP.io's authenticated 1804 Dollar prototype artwork, demonstrating the company's patented authentication technology. The new Liberty Head Nickel painting expands that innovation to a large-format presentation while preserving the precision and artistic interpretation that characterize her work.

Debuting during America's 250th Anniversary celebration, the painting highlights the nation’s rich numismatic heritage alongside continued innovation in authentication technology. By embedding authentication directly into the canvas, the artwork offers a new way to strengthen authenticity, provenance and trust for collectors, museums and future generations.

"The most significant collectibles tell a story beyond the object itself," said John S. Brush, President of David Lawrence Rare Coins. "This painting honors one of the greatest rarities in American numismatics and represents an important milestone in authenticated fine art. We are proud to offer it at auction, with all proceeds benefiting the American Numismatic Association."

"The American Numismatic Association has always celebrated the stories behind our nation's greatest numismatic treasures," said Mark Lighterman, President of the American Numismatic Association. "This remarkable painting honors one of the most iconic coins in American history while introducing an innovative approach to preserving authenticity. We are grateful that this auction will directly support the ANA's mission to educate collectors and preserve our numismatic heritage for future generations."

"For centuries, provenance has played a central role in establishing authenticity," said Yury Shapshal, Founder and CEO of NFP.io. "Our technology embeds a permanent forensic identity within the canvas, creating a new layer of authentication that stays with the artwork throughout its lifetime. This approach can help preserve the authenticity of important works of art and collectibles for generations."

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the American Numismatic Association, supporting its mission to encourage the study and collection of coins, paper money and related objects while preserving and promoting numismatic education for future generations.

About NFP.io

NFP.io develops patented authentication technologies that create permanent forensic identities within physical materials. Originally developed for high-security documents and banknote substrates, the company's technology is now being applied to fine art and other collectible assets, embedding authentication directly into the object itself.

About the American Numismatic Association

Founded in 1891, the American Numismatic Association is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins, paper money, medals and related objects while preserving and promoting numismatic history through education, research and community outreach.

About David Lawrence Rare Coins

David Lawrence Rare Coins is a nationally recognized numismatic auction firm specializing in rare U.S. coins and currency. The company has conducted thousands of auctions serving collectors throughout the United States.

Media Contact

Yury Shapshal

Founder & CEO

NFP.io LLC

info@nfp.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae36a813-2b39-482b-bbcf-d84c89ed5792