Nocera Clears Every Open Nasdaq Listing Matter With Stockholders' Equity of $5.4 Million - More Than Double the Required Minimum - and Turns Full Attention to Acquisitions

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company") today announced that it has received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company complies with the stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and that the matter is now closed.

In its letter dated August 10, 2026, Nasdaq Staff determined that, based on the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026, evidencing stockholders' equity of $5,435,030, the Company complies with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(b)(1), 5550(b)(2) and 5550(b)(3) (collectively, the "Rule"). The Rule requires listed companies to maintain at least one of the following: (i) a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders' equity, (ii) a market value of listed securities of at least $35 million, or (iii) net income from continuing operations of at least $500,000. The Company's reported stockholders' equity of $5,435,030 exceeds the $2.5 million minimum under Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

Resolution of All Open Listing Matters

Nasdaq Staff had notified the Company on April 17, 2026 that it did not then satisfy the requirement. The determination announced today closes that matter. It follows the Company's announcement in July 2026 that it had regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and completes the resolution of the Company's open listing matters.

The Company achieved compliance through balance sheet strengthening reflected in its reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, rather than through any extension of time or conditional accommodation. Staff has confirmed compliance and closed the matter.

"This closes the book on every open listing matter in front of this company, and it closes it on the strength of the balance sheet rather than on an extension," said Andy Jin, Chief Executive Officer of Nocera. "Stockholders' equity of more than $5.4 million against a $2.5 million requirement is not a narrow pass. We said we would resolve these matters and build a platform at the same time, and over the past several weeks we have done exactly that, the QMAX acquisition, the INERGX investment, and now a compliant, cleanly listed public company positioned to execute. Our attention moves entirely to acquisitions and growth from here."

A Platform Positioned to Execute

The determination arrives as the Company advances its transformation into Nocera Holdings, a diversified holding company pursuing opportunities across artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotechnology, blockchain and digital assets. In recent weeks the Company has announced the acquisition of a thirty percent (30%) interest in QMAX Technology Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based memory and storage solutions company and authorized distribution channel for Micron / Crucial memory products, and a binding agreement to acquire an equity interest in INERGX Energy Optimisation Ltd, an emerging AI-native energy technology business.

With its listing matters resolved, the Company intends to direct its full attention to executing its acquisition strategy, expanding its operating platform and pursuing the infrastructure and technology opportunities it has identified across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the United States.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a Nevada corporation pursuing a strategic transformation into a diversified holding company (to be known as "Nocera Holdings") focused on identifying and expanding opportunities across high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotechnology, blockchain and digital assets. The Company is focused on strategic acquisitions, partnerships, investments and operational platforms positioned to capitalize on emerging global technology trends. Leveraging international relationships and market access across Asia and other emerging global markets, the Company seeks to build long-term shareholder value through scalable businesses, infrastructure opportunities and next-generation technologies shaping the future digital economy.

For more information, please visit www.Nocera.company and www.noceraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will" and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(b)(1), 5550(b)(2) and 5550(b)(3) and all other continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market on an ongoing basis; the possibility that the Company may fail to satisfy one or more listing requirements in future periods; the Company's ability to complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of announced and future acquisitions, investments and joint ventures, including the transactions involving QMAX Technology Co., Ltd. and INERGX Energy Optimisation Ltd; the Company's limited operating history in the sectors it is entering; risks related to operating in international markets; general economic and market conditions; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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