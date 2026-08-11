Lightpath Enters the Atlanta Market with High-Capacity Managed Bandwidth Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightpath , a 100% fiber infrastructure company operating 12,100 route miles of AI-grade networks across 10 U.S. metro markets, today announced its entry into Greater Atlanta metropolitan, bringing high-capacity Managed Bandwidth services to one of North America's largest data center markets.

Atlanta has emerged as one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the country. Enterprises and hyperscalers operating in the market increasingly require dedicated, high-capacity optical transport — for AI workloads, cloud interconnection and large-scale data movement. Lightpath now offers Atlanta-area customers Wavelength and IP Transit services from 10 Gbps to 800 Gbps per wavelength, with aggregate system capacity scaling into multi-terabit configurations, to meet that demand.

Lightpath operates a long-haul network hub in Atlanta connected to New York, Philadelphia, Ashburn, Chicago, Dallas and Miami. The Atlanta entry compliments Lightpath’s national backbone with high-capacity managed connectivity delivered over 100% underground fiber infrastructure to 30 data center campuses in the market.

“Atlanta is one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the country, and demand for high-capacity managed bandwidth continues to accelerate,” said Chris Morley , CEO of Lightpath. “Entering this market connects this growing ecosystem to our national backbone, giving customers a direct path to the intensive capacity that AI and cloud workloads require.”

The move advances Lightpath's deliberate metro expansion strategy — entering and densifying the largest U.S. economic markets — and deepens the company's position in a market central to AI and cloud growth.

“Our customers need optical transport that scales with their workloads,” said Tim Haverkate , Chief Commercial Officer at Lightpath. “By pairing our long-haul backbone with high-capacity managed Wavelength and IP Transit services, we give Atlanta-area customers a single, trusted path to the bandwidth their businesses demand.”

For more information about Lightpath, visit lightpathfiber.com , and follow Lightpath on LinkedIn .

About Lightpath

Lightpath owns, builds and operates an AI-grade, all-fiber network across major U.S. metro markets, delivering high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for cloud, hyperscale, data center and mission-critical enterprise workloads. Purpose-built for scale and resilience, Lightpath supports dark fiber, wavelength and Ethernet services with direct operational accountability from the teams that design and run the network. For more than 30 years, enterprises, public-sector organizations and cloud providers have trusted Lightpath to support essential systems and large-scale digital infrastructure. Lightpath is jointly owned by Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE: OPTU) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

To learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations, visit lightpathfiber.com .

For media inquiries:

iMiller Public Relations (iMPR) for Lightpath

1-866-307-2510

lightpath@imillerpr.com