Change Agents Advances AI-Powered Autonomous Defense Strategy with IDGA Membership and Counter-UAS Summit Participation

FREEHOLD, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change Agents Corp. ("Change Agents" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CHGA), a developer of agentic artificial intelligence (“AI”) software solutions, today announced that it has joined the Institute for Defense and Government Advancement ("IDGA") and will participate in the organization's upcoming Counter UAS Summit, advancing the Company's strategy to establish a presence in the rapidly growing market for AI-enabled autonomous air defense and counter-unmanned aerial systems ("Counter-UAS") technologies.

The announcement follows the Company's recent launch of Autonomous Air Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary established to identify, evaluate, acquire and develop innovative technologies focused on autonomous air defense and counter-UAS solutions.

Hosted by IDGA, the Counter UAS Summit brings together military leaders, government agencies, defense contractors and technology companies to address the evolving threat posed by unmanned aerial systems and the increasing demand for advanced autonomous counter-drone capabilities.

Through its participation in the summit and membership in IDGA, Change Agents expects to expand its engagement with defense and government stakeholders while strengthening relationships with technology developers, strategic partners and potential acquisition targets as it executes its long-term defense growth strategy.

“We believe, joining IDGA and participating in the Counter UAS Summit represent important milestones as we continue executing our strategy to build a meaningful presence in the rapidly evolving autonomous defense market," said Michael Mathews, Director of Change Agents Corp. “As governments and commercial organizations increase investment in AI-powered autonomous defense technologies, we believe engagement with industry leaders, military stakeholders and innovative technology companies is critical to identifying strategic partnerships and acquisition opportunities. We view these initiatives as an important step in expanding our industry relationships, evaluating emerging technologies and positioning Change Agents to capitalize on the significant long-term opportunities within the global counter-UAS market."

As previously announced, Autonomous Air Defense LLC is evaluating multiple acquisition and partnership opportunities involving AI-enabled counter-drone technologies designed to address the growing demand for autonomous defense solutions. The Company believes the convergence of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and advanced sensing technologies is creating significant opportunities in the rapidly expanding global counter-UAS market.

About Autonomous Air Defense LLC

Autonomous Air Defense LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Change Agents Corp., formed to pursue artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous drone surveillance and counter-unmanned aerial systems technologies serving defense, homeland security and critical infrastructure customers. The subsidiary is in the evaluation stage and has no operating history, revenue or products.

About Change Agents Corp.

Change Agents Corp. (Nasdaq: CHGA) is an artificial intelligence software company focused on developing agentic AI applications designed to help small businesses, brands, and content creators increase revenue, improve digital discoverability, and automate content creation. The Company's current portfolio includes Beacon, an AI Search Optimization platform, and Catch-Up, an autonomous AI-powered content creation platform. Through its scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, Change Agents is focused on delivering innovative AI solutions that create measurable customer value while generating recurring subscription revenue and long-term shareholder returns. The Company is seeking to expand into various high growth sectors that are expected to benefit from artificial intelligence.

For more information about Change Agents Corp, please visit www.changeagentscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, the formation and anticipated activities of Autonomous Air Defense LLC, the evaluation of potential acquisitions, strategic investments and partnerships, the size and growth of the counter-UAS market, and future business plans. Market data cited herein is derived from third-party sources that the Company believes to be reliable but has not independently verified. The Company has no operating history in the defense sector, and there can be no assurance that it will complete any transaction, develop or acquire any counter-UAS technology, or generate any revenue from this initiative. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the SEC, accessible through the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

Contact Information:

Change Agents Corp.

ir@changeagentscorp.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

CHGA@crescendo-ir.com