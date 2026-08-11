HHM Hotels Expands with Strategic Integration of Wurzak Hotel Group

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHM Hotels today announced a strategic combination with Wurzak Hotel Group (WHG) that adds WHG’s managed portfolio to its expanding footprint. The alliance integrates a collection of high-quality, premium-branded and lifestyle hotels into the HHM Hotels platform, creating scale benefits for owners and expanded opportunity for associates across both organizations.

The transition brings together two well-established hospitality organizations with deep, long-standing ties to major markets in Greater Philadelphia and South Florida. Among the properties joining the HHM Hotels managed portfolio are The Dalmar, a highly acclaimed lifestyle hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Moxy St. Petersburg Downtown, and the Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue, a core branded full-service property in Philadelphia. Ownership of the hotels is unchanged; the transition relates to management of the properties.

"This is an exceptional opportunity for HHM Hotels to grow alongside industry partners who share our passion for excellence," said Shawn Tuli, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer of HHM Hotels. "We admire the quality of the Wurzak portfolio and the standards they have maintained in Philly and Florida — regions where we already have deep roots. Bringing these exceptional hotels and teams into our system allows us to leverage our regional scale while continuing our growth strategy."

This integration brings together two founder-led organizations with a deeply ingrained owner-operator DNA, an aligned entrepreneurial mindset, and a relationship between the two organizations that spans more than thirty years. Leaders from both companies emphasize that the transition is rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to delivering institutional-quality results.

"I have spent my entire career in this business, and the partnerships that endure are the ones built on trust long before they are put on paper," said Howard Wurzak, Chairman & CEO of Wurzak Hotel Group. "That is what we have with HHM."

"My family and I have known HHM for more than thirty years, so this felt entirely natural," said Jake Wurzak, Co-CEO of Wurzak Hotel Group. "Our hotels and our teams gain immediate access to industry-leading infrastructure, technology, and support, and our team members gain real paths for advancement within a much larger network. What HHM is building is one of a kind, and we are grateful to be a part of it."

The integration continues a strong growth trajectory for HHM Hotels, which has consistently expanded its portfolio across the United States and Canada through selective, high-value management partnerships.

“We are excited to welcome these outstanding properties and their operational, commercial, and finance leadership into HHM Hotels,” said Naveen P. Kakarla, President & CEO of HHM Hotels. “We have known and done business with the Wurzak family for decades and look forward to keeping our focus on ownership results while ensuring we unlock career growth opportunities for our team members.”

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates a portfolio of resorts and full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in major hospitality markets from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in driving market-leading results for owners, including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com.

Attachment