Vivos Therapeutics Expands Greenway Health Partnership to Deploy AI-Enabled Platform Across All Clinical and Revenue Operations

Greenway analysis estimates AI-enabled automation in Nevada alone could create up to $9.0 million in potential annual value, including approximately $8.0 million from increased patient capacity and $1.0 million from revenue-cycle improvements

In addition, Vivos expects to save $1.8 million annually from Greenway’s recovery of an estimated 46,000+ employee hours, while creating capacity for nearly 30,000 additional patient visits

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a leading medical device and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and other sleep related breathing disorders, today announced an expanded strategic engagement with Greenway Health, a leading healthcare technology company, to deploy Greenway’s new AI-by-design Novare platform across Vivos’ growing clinical operations. Program implementation has already begun at Sleep Centers of Nevada.

Following Greenway’s extensive analysis of operational data from Sleep Centers of Nevada (SCN), Greenway estimates that implementation of their Novare and related workflow automation could potentially generate approximately $9.1 million of annual value creation for Vivos at SCN. On top of that, Vivos estimates potential additional savings of up to $1.8 million annually at SCN from the estimated 46,000+ annual recovered labor hours. Vivos believes the combination of incremental revenue capacity and reduced administrative workload could create meaningful operating leverage as the Company grows.

“Vivos is demonstrating what it means to lead with innovation by embracing our AI-by-design Novare platform to empower providers and support exceptional patient care,” said Richard Atkin, CEO of Greenway Health. “We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our vision for the future of ambulatory healthcare. Together, we are reimagining workflows, reducing administrative burdens, and improving operational efficiencies to support Vivos' continued growth.”

AI as an Operating-Leverage Strategy for Growth

“We believe this deployment of AI-enabled software will be among the very first in all of sleep medicine. Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the economics of healthcare delivery, and Vivos intends to be an early and aggressive adopter of those technologies, especially where we can simultaneously improve both patient care and the financial performance of our operations,” said Kirk Huntsman, Chief Executive Officer of Vivos.

“In addition to our deployment at SCN, we expect to deploy Greenway’s Novare software across multiple new locations as we execute on our near-term expansions into Arizona and Florida. The tremendous leverage we expect to gain from optimizing the use of an AI-driven platform for our operations will result in faster revenue cycles and improved time to market in each new market we enter.”

“Our objective is not simply to use AI to reduce costs,” Huntsman added. “We intend to use AI to expand capacity, increase revenue, improve collections, accelerate workflows and allow our providers and staff to spend substantially more of their time caring for patients. As we expand our medical-practice strategy, we believe this technology infrastructure can allow us to grow much more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.”

As healthcare providers face rising labor costs, reimbursement complexity and growing administrative requirements, Vivos believes AI-enabled automation could allow the Company to increase patient throughput and revenue without requiring a corresponding increase in administrative headcount.

Greenway’s Novare platform integrates clinical, revenue-cycle and patient-engagement workflows into a single technology environment and was designed from inception around agentic artificial intelligence rather than adding AI functionality to legacy software.

The platform’s AI-powered capabilities are expected to include automated clinical documentation using ambient AI note generation; automated patient pre-registration, insurance coverage determination and eligibility and benefit verification; AI-enabled chart search and Smart Summaries; HCC and ICD coding assistance; prior-authorization automation; and technology designed to identify and decrease potential claim denials by up to 20%.

Vivos believes the expanded Greenway relationship provides technology infrastructure capable of supporting a substantially larger organization without requiring administrative expenses to increase proportionately with revenue.

The Company views the deployment as part of a broader strategy to apply technology, automation and standardized clinical workflows across its growing healthcare platform.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides healthcare technology, services and solutions designed to support ambulatory healthcare organizations. Its Novare platform integrates clinical, revenue-cycle and patient-engagement functionality and incorporates AI-enabled automation throughout healthcare workflows. The estimates referenced herein were developed by Greenway Health following an extensive analysis of data and operating workflows at Sleep Centers of Nevada and represent potential benefits from successful implementation of their platform. Actual results will depend on numerous factors, including implementation, adoption, patient demand, reimbursement and other operating conditions.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVOS) is a medical technology and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos’ clearances by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) include treatment for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17. Vivos’ groundbreaking Complete Airway Repositioning and Expansion (CARE) devices are the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and the flagship DNA appliance is the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

OSA and insomnia affect over 1 billion adults aged 30-69 years old worldwide, yet 80% or more remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. These chronic disorders are not just a sleep issue—they are closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, legacy OSA treatments like CPAP are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes. Vivos CARE oral medical devices target the underlying physiology and anatomical deficiencies that are often associated with OSA.

Through innovative technology, education, and acquisitions of, or commercial collaborations with, sleep healthcare providers, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to address the complex needs of OSA patients more thoroughly.

Vivos calls the use of its appliances and protocols to treat OSA The Vivos Method, which offers a proprietary, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release, including statements of the Company's management and other parties made in connection therewith, contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may," "would," "should," "expects," "projects," "potential," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," "goal," "aim," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the scope, value, patient capacity, revenue cycle and workflow improvements; and the potential impact of the foregoing on the Company’s competitive position, product lines, revenues, and overall growth.

These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: (i) the risk that the newly installed software platform and revenue optimization efforts undertaken by Greenway Health will not be able to provide the anticipated benefits; (ii) the risk that the anticipated labor savings will not materialize as anticipated; (iii) the risk that new or competing technology may limit or extinguish the new software’s economic value to the Company; (iv) the risk that the analyses and estimates provided to Vivos by Greenway may be inaccurate or unrealistic; (v) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of, and adverse publicity in, the sleep apnea and sleep disorder diagnosis and treatment sector; (vi) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financing to continue operations, acquire or affiliate with additional sleep center practices, or maintain its Nasdaq listing, when needed, if at all; (vii) market and other conditions that could impact Vivos' business or ability to obtain financing; and (viii) other risk factors described in Vivos' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Vivos Investor Relations Contact: