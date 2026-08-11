Small is a Big Deal: FreshBooks Launches New Brand Campaign Celebrating Real Solopreneurs, Small Business Owners And Their Big Wins

Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the world of business, “big” does not necessarily mean getting listed in the Fortune 500, filing for an initial public offering (IPO) or making national headlines. For solopreneurs and small business owners - a growing backbone of the national small business economy - it may mean officially sending their first invoice, making their first hire, or cashing their first real paycheck.

Recognizing this, FreshBooks , small business management software built for service-based solopreneurs and small teams, today launched a new, impassioned brand campaign. Its headline, “ Small is a Big Deal ,” doubles down on the company’s core customer base, solopreneurs and small business owners (SMBs), as a partner that helps owners drive business success at the moment they start.

“In our conversations with our customers, certain themes consistently emerge as to why they decided to branch out on their own—they want autonomy, and they want to make their passion their primary livelihood,” says Catalina Lopez, Senior VP, Revenue and Marketing at FreshBooks. “The ‘Small is a Big Deal’ campaign aims to connect with these customers on an emotional level, demonstrating the value of FreshBooks as a true partner in meeting their evolving business needs.”

"FreshBooks helps me focus on what I love and what I do best—my customers, cooking, and making people feel good," says Jazmyn Wilson, owner of Sundry Events & Catering in Atlanta, GA, which she has run for nearly a decade. "It keeps the behind-the-scenes of my business as organized as what my clients see. Running a business on your own, you have to manage a lot, and if you want something done, you have to get up and do it. FreshBooks keeps my proposals, invoices, and expenses in one place, so that part isn't one more thing on my plate. It lets me put my attention where it actually matters."

"My late husband and I started a youth basketball nonprofit in Juneau, Alaska, and I taught myself to build the website. That's how this started," says Jules Webb, web designer and owner of Jules Webb, LLC in Kingman, AZ. "I've been using FreshBooks since the early days of my business in 2008. I log my time; invoicing takes five minutes; and FreshBooks Payroll pays me every month without fail. I've hit six figures two years in a row. It's validating. I did that—from this home office, on my own."

The ‘Small is a Big Deal’ campaign is set to roll out in out-of-home (OOH) format across ten key metros today - the same markets FreshBooks is targeting for its ‘Small Talk’ roadshows, a series of free networking and learning events designed to connect local solopreneurs and SMBs and foster advice-sharing for building and growing a successful business. ‘Small is a Big Deal’ will also roll out digitally, including organic social posts, “Behind the Scenes” (BTS) videos, paid branded ads and sales ads featuring links to the ‘Small Talk’ roadshows. A campaign landing page featuring customer stories , branded assets, and videos is available here .

"I started this as a one-man operation, and today we're a team of six specialists with six trucks," says Chad Soard, owner of Lexington, KY-based Trifecta Wildlife Services . "Small isn't a stepping stone to something bigger for us. It's a choice to stay close to the people we care about. Every time I've grown the team, the question has been whether it's good for everyone it touches—the business, the client, that employee and their family. I want this to be more than a job for them. FreshBooks runs in the background of all of it—invoicing and estimating, every day, with the whole team on it. It's one of the few things I never have to think about."

“Most solopreneurships and small businesses are run by individuals who are making big efforts, taking big risks and hopefully achieving big rewards,” concludes Lopez. “The ‘Small is a Big Deal’ campaign underscores FreshBooks’ deep appreciation, admiration, and understanding of self-starters, and our commitment to meeting their needs no matter where their businesses are in the journey.”