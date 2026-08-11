DriveItAway Reports July 2026 as the Highest-Revenue Month in Company History

Cherry Hill, NJ, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings Inc . (OTC Marketplace: DWAY), an industry leader in flexible vehicle subscription and mobility solutions, partnered with Free2move , the global mobility division of Stellantis, today announced that preliminary unaudited revenue for July 2026 represented the highest monthly revenue in the Company’s history.



Based on the Company’s internal accounting records, preliminary unaudited revenue for July 2026 increased approximately 17% compared with June 2026 and approximately 200% compared with July 2025.

The July 2026 results are preliminary and unaudited, have not been reviewed or audited by the Company’s independent accounting firm, and remain subject to normal accounting review and possible adjustment. The June 2026 results are also unaudited and remain subject to completion of the Company’s quarterly reporting process.



The record month reflects the continued expansion of DriveItAway’s vehicle fleet and customer base, together with the new growth initiatives implemented by the Company during 2026. These initiatives include its national collaboration with Free2move, a Stellantis mobility brand, and the shared-fleet initiative introduced earlier this year to help independent rental operators expand their businesses.

DriveItAway previously announced the expansion of its operating capability to service more than 40 U.S. markets. Based on preliminary internal results, the Company generated sequential monthly revenue growth during each of the first seven months of 2026.

“July’s preliminary results provide further evidence that the operating foundation we have built is beginning to translate into measurable revenue growth,” said John F. Possumato, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DriveItAway. “We believe our flexible-lease model addresses an increasingly important need in the automotive market by giving dealers another way to serve consumers for whom a traditional loan or lease may not currently be practical or desirable.”

“In addition to affordability and flexibility, the reported early success of Carvana’s expansion into new-vehicle sales through franchised dealerships suggests that customers are increasingly receptive to a simpler, more streamlined way to acquire personal transportation,” Possumato continued. “DriveItAway enables participating dealers to address that preference through an app-based process designed to reduce traditional points of friction, from vehicle selection and income qualification through booking, while opening the door to consumers who may not fit traditional financing.”

DriveItAway’s app-based program allows qualified customers to begin with a flexible, month-to-month vehicle lease without a down payment or required credit-score threshold. Customers may continue driving, return the vehicle in accordance with the program terms, or apply accumulated purchase credits toward the vehicle’s purchase if and when they choose to buy.

“Vehicle affordability remains a significant challenge for many consumers, particularly those who may have sufficient income to support a vehicle but lack the credit profile or upfront cash required for conventional financing,” Possumato continued. “Our objective is to help dealers reach this underserved market with a flexible program that provides customers with immediate transportation and a potential pathway to ownership. We believe the combination of growing market demand, broader geographic availability and an expanding fleet positions DriveItAway for continued development.”

About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DWAY) is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform enabling franchise dealers to sell more vehicles through seamless eCommerce with an exclusive lease-to-own, app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a turnkey program—proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, training, and dealer enablement—to launch quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities, expanding sales and market share.

Media Contact:

John F. Possumato

(856) 577-2763

john@driveitaway.com

Preliminary Financial Information

The financial information included in this release is preliminary and unaudited, has been prepared by management from the Company’s internal accounting records, and is subject to completion of the Company’s financial-closing and reporting procedures and any adjustments that may result from the review or audit process. Actual reported results may differ from the preliminary information presented in this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.