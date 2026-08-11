WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN) (“WEBTOON Entertainment” or “the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank 2026 Technology Conference

August 26, 2026

Location: Dana Point, CA

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

September 10, 2026

Presentation Time: 4:25 PM PT

Location: San Francisco, CA

Goldman Sachs presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.webtoon.com/.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON Entertainment adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and other screens around the world, and the company’s content partners have included Warner Bros. Animation, Discord, HYBE and Duolingo, among many others.

With approximately 155 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad – the world’s leading webnovel platform – WEBTOON Productions, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE Manga and eBookJapan, among others.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Soohwan Kim, CFA

investor@webtoon.com

Corporate Communications

Kiel Hume

webtoonpress@webtoon.com