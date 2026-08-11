Wix Launches Symphony by Wix, a New Standalone Multi-Agent System Built for SMBs

Purpose-built for individuals and small businesses, Symphony learns how each business works, builds a coordinated team of specialized AI agents, and helps automate workflows, surface opportunities, and unlock growth

NEW YORK, August 11, 2026 – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) today announced the launch of Symphony by Wix, a new standalone AI agent platform designed to help individuals and small and medium-sized businesses manage and grow, with a proactive team of agents built around their specific business, goals, and workflows. With Symphony, business owners can move from working alone to operating with a tailored AI team in minutes.

Drawing on Wix’s experience and unique data accumulated in supporting hundreds of millions of businesses worldwide, Symphony translates two decades of SMB knowledge, industry-specific best practices, and operational workflows into a coordinated team of agents built around each business. Unlike typical AI tools that wait for instructions, Symphony starts by learning the business, because a fitness instructor, restaurant, online retailer, or consultant each needs different support. At the center is Maestro, Symphony’s central AI agent, which understands what is happening across the business, identifies what needs attention next, and coordinates the right specialized agent for each job.

Once the team is established, Symphony’s agents can work across approved workflows on the owner’s behalf, executing tasks, connecting to the tools the business already uses, providing updates and analytics, and flagging key actions for approval. The owner stays connected through a simple app, where they can review progress, interact with the full team, and approve important decisions without having to manage everything manually. Each day, the agents regroup in a “morning meeting” to summarize completed work, surface what needs attention, and highlight new opportunities that Symphony has identified based on business activity, customer behavior, or current trends. Symphony also includes a built-in quality-review layer, where another agent checks the work before it is presented to the business owner, helping support accuracy and trust in every output.

The launch of Symphony marks Wix’s expansion beyond helping businesses build their online presence into the broader operational layer of how SMBs manage, automate, and grow their businesses in an agentic world. Designed to be accessible wherever business owners work, across devices, communication channels, voice interfaces, and AI platforms, Symphony is available as a standalone experience and is platform-agnostic, supporting any business whether they use Wix, another platform, or do not yet have a website..

“We built Symphony to be the go-to AI agent orchestrator for SMBs,” said Ronny Elkayam, COO of Wix. “It is purpose-built for how small businesses operate, combining Wix’s two decades of SMB expertise with a coordinated multi-agent system that can learn how a business works, take action and help owners grow with more speed and confidence. With Symphony, any business owner can have the team they need to scale.”

Symphony is available through a tiered subscription model and is rolling out today. Find out more about Symphony at wix.com/symphony , and read Elkayam’s thoughts for a closer look at how Symphony came together here .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

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Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

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