Nitrogen Introduces Insurance Center, Debuting the Coverage Number

Auburn, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nitrogen, an AI-powered suite of products for financial advisors, today introduced Insurance Center, a new product built to give advisors a structured way to assess a client's coverage needs, including life insurance, long-term care, and retirement income. Insurance Center is anchored by the Coverage Number™, a scale that compares a client's existing coverage against their calculated need and gives advisors a clear starting point for the conversation.

More than 100 million Americans are underinsured or carry no coverage at all. At the same time, 11,400 people turn 65 every day, stepping into greater longevity and long-term care risk. Advisors increasingly want to bring insurance into the client conversation, but have lacked a quantitative way in.

Insurance Center is designed to do for insurance conversations what the Risk Number® has done for investment conversations: turn a vague, easy-to-avoid topic into a single figure advisors can use to start the conversation and align clients with their best interests. The Insurance Coverage Assessment collects household, life insurance, and long-term care details and calculates a Coverage Number. While every client’s needs are different, a number below 100 may signal a gap worth discussing, and a score above 100 could point to potential excess coverage, but a score between 80 and 120 is typically considered on track.

The Coverage Number is built on established benchmarks. Life insurance need uses the DIME framework advisors already know, and long-term care need draws on the Genworth/CareScout Cost of Care Survey, which tracks more than 14,000 providers and is refreshed annually. Results are presented as a starting point for a conversation with the advisor.

"Insurance sits right next to risk and tax planning in almost every serious financial plan, but most advisors don't have a fast way to show a client exactly where they stand," said Justin Boatman, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product Strategy at Nitrogen. "Insurance Center gives advisors that same swivel-the-monitor moment they already get with the Risk Number, now for life insurance and long-term care."

Also announced at today's launch event and celebrated tonight at a launch party at LPL Focus:

Major Advancements in Tax Center: including tax location optimization in portfolios, a next-gen AI tax companion with Nucleus, and a whole suite of new tax scenario parameters for comparison.

including tax location optimization in portfolios, a next-gen AI tax companion with Nucleus, and a whole suite of new tax scenario parameters for comparison. Nucleus Everywhere: now advisors can engage with Nitrogen's agent in Slack and Teams, and new MCP connectors enable firms to build all-new AI flows.

now advisors can engage with Nitrogen's agent in Slack and Teams, and new MCP connectors enable firms to build all-new AI flows. Nucleus Account Opening: Nucleus now drives the flow from investment proposal to new accounts, with Schwab as Nitrogen's first account opening partner.

Nucleus now drives the flow from investment proposal to new accounts, with Schwab as Nitrogen's first account opening partner. And over a dozen more enhancements to Nitrogen's core advisor products.

Insurance Center is available immediately as a standalone plan, as an add-on to other Nitrogen products, or bundled into Nitrogen Complete. It supports Life and Long-Term Care, along with a best interest assessment for annuity coverage. Advisors can learn more at nitrogenwealth.com/webinars/nitrogen-summer-26-product-release/.

ABOUT NITROGEN

Nitrogen is a connected suite of advisor products designed to showcase the value of advice in every client meeting. Combining agentic AI with Risk Alignment, Insurance Alignment, Investment Research, Income Planning, Tax Intelligence, and Legacy Planning, Nitrogen turns complex financial insights into persuasive visuals. Trusted by tens of thousands of advisors, backed by an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 71, and ISO 42001 certified, Nitrogen empowers advisors to deliver deeper, more personalized advice that wins prospects and strengthens long-term client relationships.

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Abbie Sheridan

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https://nitrogenwealth.com/