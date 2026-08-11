WhipNash Hummer EV Giveaway Shines a Spotlight on Animal Welfare

Nashville, TN, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhipNash, an exotic and luxury car rental company serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, today announced a dedicated campaign spotlight on the ASPCA as part of its Hummer EV Giveaway. The nationwide campaign gives eligible participants the opportunity to win a 2025 GMC Hummer EV while helping support organizations serving animals, veterans, children, and grieving families.

The ASPCA is one of three organizations supported through the giveaway, alongside Wounded Warrior Project and The Luke Alan Foundation. A portion of applicable campaign proceeds will be directed toward supporting the work of the three organizations.

WhipNash selected the ASPCA to recognize the importance of protecting animals that rely on people, shelters, rescue teams, veterinary professionals, and advocates to stand up for their safety and well-being.

“The Hummer EV is a vehicle that naturally draws attention, and we want to use some of that attention to help people notice the organizations doing important work every day,” the WhipNash Team said. “Supporting animal welfare gives this campaign a purpose that reaches far beyond the prize.”

Protecting Vulnerable Animals

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA works to protect vulnerable animals and prevent cruelty throughout the United States. Its efforts include animal rescue, cruelty intervention, advocacy, shelter support, disaster response, relocation, behavioral rehabilitation, and programs intended to improve animal welfare in communities across the country.

That work reflects a simple idea: animals deserve lives free from cruelty, pain, and suffering. Making that possible requires people and organizations willing to intervene, provide care, strengthen shelters, improve laws, and help animals find safe placements.

Why Animal Welfare Matters to WhipNash

WhipNash built its charitable campaign around three different forms of support: protecting those who are vulnerable, standing beside those who served, and helping families carry hope forward after loss. The ASPCA represents the first of those commitments.

By highlighting the ASPCA through the Hummer EV Giveaway, WhipNash is helping introduce its audience to the broader network of rescuers, advocates, shelters, veterinary teams, and supporters working to improve the lives of animals.

Support Beyond the Giveaway

The charitable component of the campaign is intended to create both financial support and greater awareness. While the grand prize will go to one eligible winner, the attention generated by the campaign can help more people learn about causes making an impact across the country.

The ASPCA is being supported through the campaign but should not be interpreted as a sponsor, administrator, or endorser of the sweepstakes unless separately and expressly identified as such.

How Participants Can Enter

Eligible participants can earn entries through qualifying campaign purchases, subject to the terms and conditions contained in the Official Rules. Promotional entry multipliers may also be offered during designated periods throughout the campaign.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A free alternative method of entry is available. The giveaway is void where prohibited and is subject to applicable federal, state, and local laws.

A Prize That Reflects the WhipNash Brand

The 2025 GMC Hummer EV was selected because it represents many of the qualities behind the WhipNash brand: bold design, electric performance, advanced technology, premium comfort, and an unmistakable presence.

The grand-prize experience also includes a trip to Nashville, connecting the nationwide giveaway to the city where WhipNash began.

Giveaway Availability

The WhipNash Hummer EV Giveaway is open to eligible participants. Complete details regarding the prize, entry methods, campaign dates, eligibility restrictions, and free alternative method of entry are available through the Official Rules at win.whipnash.com.

About the ASPCA

The ASPCA — The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — is a nonprofit animal welfare organization founded in 1866. Its mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. More information is available at aspca.org.

About WhipNash

WhipNash is an exotic and luxury car rental company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company offers a curated fleet of high-end vehicles with white-glove, valet-style delivery to Nashville International Airport, hotels, homes, events, and approved locations throughout the Nashville area. WhipNash serves visitors, residents, business travelers, event planners, production teams, and anyone looking to make their Nashville experience unforgettable.

Press Inquiries

Email: support [at] whipnash.com

Phone: +1 615-913-5645

Address: 222 2nd Ave S, STE 1700, Nashville, TN 37201

Web: https://whipnash.com/

Press Kit: Available at https://whipnash.com/press