Brown University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Temirdire Adesiji a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Temirdire Adesiji, a first-year graduate student, studies electrical and computer engineering at the Brown University School of Engineering. He says his most meaningful accomplishment so far is developing MyGuardian, an AI-powered personal safety system that can detect distress signals, alert trusted contacts with live location information, and escalate emergencies when users are unable to seek help themselves.

"Temirdire isn’t just pursuing a degree, he’s committed to creating meaningful change in the lives of others. His dedication to service, leadership, and community impact embodies the values our scholarship seeks to recognize and support," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.com.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e79806b2-655a-4bd2-ad57-8a2ce7947b06