95% of Retail Supply Chain Leaders Say Disruption is Now a Critical Business Issue

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly all retail supply chain leaders (95%) now view disruption as a critical business issue, according to new research from DP World, signalling a fundamental shift in how retailers are designing supply chains to navigate rising costs, trade uncertainty and an increasingly unpredictable global operating environment.

Developed with Supply Chain Dive's Studio by Informa TechTarget, the report, How Retailers Are Rewiring Supply Chains to Handle Rising Costs, Risks and Uncertainty, is based on a survey conducted between December 2025 and January 2026 of 100 retail supply chain decision-makers from commercial goods retailers in the United States and Canada, representing organizations with at least US$50 million in annual revenue.

Rather than optimizing supply chains primarily for speed and cost, the research shows retailers are increasingly prioritizing adaptability. Organizations are diversifying suppliers, redesigning transportation networks, strengthening logistics partnerships and investing in predictive technologies to respond more quickly when disruption occurs.

Retail Supply Chains Built for Constant Change

Among the report's key findings:

Disruption is the new normal: 95% of retail supply chain leaders say disruption is extremely or very important to their organization today.

95% of retail supply chain leaders say disruption is extremely or very important to their organization today. Transportation remains the biggest operational challenge: 57% experienced transportation bottlenecks or port congestion over the past year, while 44% faced labor shortages or work stoppages.

57% experienced transportation bottlenecks or port congestion over the past year, while 44% faced labor shortages or work stoppages. Trade uncertainty is reshaping logistics strategies: Nearly three-quarters (74%) are adjusting supply chain routing to respond to tariffs and changing trade policies.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) are adjusting supply chain routing to respond to tariffs and changing trade policies. Technology is becoming a competitive advantage: 97% say technology is critical for demand forecasting, while 91% cite inventory management and 87% identify predicting supply chain disruptions as top priorities for digital investment.

97% say technology is critical for demand forecasting, while 91% cite inventory management and 87% identify predicting supply chain disruptions as top priorities for digital investment. Strategic partnerships are becoming more important: More than half of respondents are increasing their use of third-party logistics providers and external partners to improve resilience, efficiency and profitability.





Brittany Caskey, Chief Commercial Officer -Logistics, DP World in the Americas, said: "For years, retailers built supply chains to maximize efficiency. Today, they're building them to maximize adaptability. The competitive advantage is no longer simply moving products at the lowest cost—it's having the flexibility, visibility and trusted partnerships to respond quickly when market conditions change. Retailers that embrace that shift will be better positioned to protect service levels, control costs, and continue growing through uncertainty."

The report identifies three priorities shaping the next generation of retail supply chains: building flexibility through diversified sourcing and routing strategies, strengthening collaboration with integrated logistics partners, and investing in technologies that improve visibility and enable more proactive decision-making.

The full report, How Retailers Are Rewiring Supply Chains to Handle Rising Costs, Risks and Uncertainty, is now available for download on the DP World website.

Methodology: The research is based on a survey conducted between December 24, 2025 and January 14, 2026 of 100 retail supply chain decision-makers from commercial goods retailers in the United States (81%) and Canada (19%). Respondents represented organizations with annual revenues of at least US$50 million and held management-level positions or above, including leaders in supply chain, logistics, transportation, procurement, and fulfillment.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.