Applied Systems Included in 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Chicago, IL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems ® today announced it has been included in the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The company ranked No. 4,412 overall and No. 79 within the insurance industry, marking its third appearance on the list.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000

“We are honored to be recognized among such prestigious companies as it reflects Applied’s leadership position in the insurance industry,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “We’re using this momentum to further connect the industry and reimagine how insurance flows for the benefit of those who rely on it, from brokers to carriers and the people and businesses they protect.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world’s largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.