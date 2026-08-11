Hobby Lobby and Korie Robertson Introduce Kinkeeping, an Exclusive Home Collection Inspired by Family, Hospitality and Meaningful Traditions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobby Lobby, the world's largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer, today announced a strategic partnership with Korie Robertson, entrepreneur, author and star of Duck Dynasty, to launch Kinkeeping, an exclusive home collection designed to help families create warm, welcoming spaces where meaningful moments can be shared.

The name Kinkeeping celebrates the often invisible labor of strengthening family bonds, carrying on traditions and creating the moments that transform a house into a home. Inspired by Robertson's passion for hospitality and thoughtfully developed in partnership with Hobby Lobby, the collection blends timeless style, elevated design and everyday functionality.

Spanning kitchen and table essentials, home decor, home fragrance and more, the collection is designed to make everyday gatherings feel intentional while helping families create spaces where lasting memories are made.

David Green, Founder & CEO of Hobby Lobby, said the partnership brings together two brands that share a focus on family and creating welcoming homes.

“We are excited for this opportunity to partner with Korie Robertson and bring this exclusive collection to our customers, offering them something truly unique that can only be found at Hobby Lobby.”

For Robertson, the collection represents an opportunity to bring her passion for hospitality and family traditions into homes across the country.

“Creating this collection has been an incredible experience, and partnering with a retailer with shared values made it even more rewarding. Every product was designed and curated with intention, and I hope it inspires people to bring a little more joy into their everyday lives.”

Rooted in Southern hospitality, the Kinkeeping collection combines classic style with elevated details that make everyday living and entertaining feel special. Thoughtfully designed with subtle nods to the Robertson family's heritage—including tasteful duck-inspired accents throughout select pieces—the collection offers a warm aesthetic that feels both timeless and fresh.

The collection features a curated assortment of:

Kitchen & Table Essentials

Home Decor

Wall Art

Pillows & Throws

Home Fragrance

Seasonal accents and additional home accessories





The Kinkeeping collection will launch September 1, 2026, and will be available exclusively at Hobby Lobby stores nationwide and online at HobbyLobby.com.

About Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is the world's largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer with more than 1,000 stores across the United States. Since 1972, the company has been committed to inspiring creativity while offering exceptional selection, value and customer service.

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