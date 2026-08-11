MAAS Completes Delivery and Client Acceptance of RMB1.65 Million AI Computing Services Contract, Full Payment Received

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) (“MAAS” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-centric full-scene digital systems provider and operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Huazhi Future (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Huazhi Future”), has completed delivery of an AI computing technical services contract with Guangzhou Benyun Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. (“Guangzhou Benyun”), with a total tax-inclusive contract value of RMB1.65 million. Guangzhou Benyun has completed acceptance of the project, and the Company has received payment in full under the contract.

Under the contract, Huazhi Future provided Guangzhou Benyun with five AI computing service nodes (instances), including activation of computing resources, account provisioning, network access and basic connectivity configuration. Huazhi Future also completed deployment of the underlying operating environment, including operating systems, drivers, Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA), containers and commonly used deep learning frameworks, to provide a stable runtime environment supporting the client’s model training, inference and deployment needs. Throughout the engagement, Huazhi Future provided supplemental services of system monitoring, fault diagnostics, technical consultation, performance optimization recommendations and ongoing operations and maintenance support. The project was delivered in accordance with high standards and successfully accepted by the client.

The successful delivery demonstrates the market’s recognition of MAAS’s capabilities in AI compute resource deployment and operational maintenance, reinforcing the foundation for MAAS’s continued expansion in the enterprise AI infrastructure market.

“AI model training, inference and application deployment require not only stable computing resources, but also software environments and continuous operational support that matches the project,” said Dr. Zhifeng Li, Chief Technology Officer of MAAS. “The successful delivery demonstrates Huazhi Future’s execution capabilities in computing resource deployment, environment configuration and technical services, and further validates the scalability of our business model. We will continue to strengthen our capabilities in delivering and operating AI computing resources and providing efficient and reliable AI infrastructure services to a broader base of enterprise customers.”

About Maase

We are an integrated provider and operator of an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-centric full-scene digital systems. Our businesses focus on areas of flexible energy deployment and intelligent commercial network operation, and provide closed-loop solutions from computing infrastructure, smart hardware and full-scene services, aiming to achieve large-scale implementation of AI technologies across industries. Powered by our dual engines of intelligent technology and ecosystem integration, through strategic industry consolidation and continuous improvement in operations, our mission is to build up an open and collaborative industrial ecosystem and provide our customers with efficient, reliable and sustainable intelligent products and solutions. We will continuously explore and consolidate high-quality technological and commercial resources globally and explore industrial application scenarios of AI technologies. For more information, please visit: https://ir.maaseai.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

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