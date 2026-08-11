HoneyBook Included in CNBC’s 2026 List of the World’s Top Fintech Companies

San Francisco, California, USA , Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ranking validates HoneyBook’s growing reputation as an innovator accelerating the digital transformation of independent businesses globally

HoneyBook, the leading AI-native client relationship platform for small business owners, has been recognized as one of the world’s most significant financial technology firms in CNBC’s 2026 list of the World’s Top Fintech Companies. Its inclusion in the prestigious global list within the Enterprise Fintech category underscores the impact that HoneyBook’s software has had in helping individual business owners to cultivate strong customer relationships.

Produced in partnership with Statista, CNBC’s list is a recognized annual ranking that serves to highlight the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking financial software firms. As part of its assessment process, CNBC evaluates thousands of eligible firms, ranging from startups to established enterprises, based on key performance indicators such as revenue and user growth, transaction volume, business impact and technological innovation. HoneyBook’s debut on this year’s list reflects growing recognition of its platform.

HoneyBook is noted for accelerating automation in the customer relationship management software niche, helping business and freelancers to better manage their day-to-day dealings with clients. Its platform frees users from spending hours on critical business tasks such as capturing and verifying inquiries, drafting proposals, obtaining signatures on contracts, sharing files with customers and processing transactions. With HoneyBook, business owners can manage their administrative and financial operations in a unified platform, making use of autonomous AI agents to perform work they once spent hours on. By linking client communications with financial operations, HoneyBook helps business professionals to work more efficiently and get paid promptly.

CNBC’s recognition of HoneyBook follows the rapid expansion of its client relationship platform into new verticals. Last month, HoneyBook launched a dedicated version of its CRM platform for professional photographers, featuring specialized tools for client bookings, creating schedules, managing their galleries and collaborating with clients on projects. With HoneyBook, photographers get more time to focus on their clients and their work instead of worrying about the administrative side of their business.

“I’m extremely proud that our endeavors to enhance and simplify client relationships have led to HoneyBook being recognized by CNBC as one of the world’s best fintech companies,” said Oz Alon, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HoneyBook. “By enabling business owners to nurture relationships with clients in the same place as they manage their finances, HoneyBook significantly reduces the complexity they face when using multiple fragmented tools. CNBC’s recognition validates our ability to empower independent entrepreneurs with innovative tools that streamline the day-to-day aspects of business management.”

About HoneyBook

HoneyBook is the leading AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform for independent business owners, making it easy to sell and deliver their services online. Offering powerful tools for communication, contracts, invoicing, payments and more, the platform puts independent professionals in control of their process and client experience. HoneyBook is trusted by over 100,000 service-based businesses in the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom that have booked more than $10 billion in business on the platform. The company has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, with remote staff worldwide. Learn more at HoneyBook.com.

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