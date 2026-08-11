Cyabra Accelerates Public Sector Expansion Amid Surging Global Demand for Narrative Intelligence with VP of U.S. Government Sales Appointment

Building on strong market momentum, strategic partnerships, and industry recognition, Cyabra appoints U.S. State Department Veteran Keith E. Noble, Ph.D. as Vice President of Government Sales

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra” or the “Company”), a company whose artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered platform helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced the appointment of Keith E. Noble, Ph.D. as Vice President of Government Sales to support the Company’s continued expansion in the public sector, driven by surging demand for narrative intelligence across federal, state, and local agencies. As governments face escalating disinformation campaigns, information warfare, and coordinated online manipulation, Cyabra believes the need for real-time, evidence-based narrative intelligence continues to grow.

Cyabra has recently achieved several milestones in its public sector business. Recent key milestones include expanded government distribution through a strategic distribution relationship with Carahsoft to streamline procurement for public sector institutions, international customer growth through the addition of a major new European public sector client to combat regional digital threats, and being named a Market Shaper in the inaugural June 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence — Startup Vendors, in which Gartner formally defined and assessed the narrative intelligence market for the first time. 1

To support this momentum and expand its public sector operations, Cyabra has appointed Keith E. Noble, Ph.D. as Vice President of U.S. Government Sales. In this role, he will oversee the expansion of Cyabra’s narrative intelligence platform across government entities.

Cyabra supports governments and public institutions dealing with influence operations, information warfare, and coordinated online manipulation. When online activity becomes fast-moving and difficult to interpret, Cyabra provides clear, evidence-based understanding of which actors are involved, how activity is coordinated, and what is actually shaping outcomes. By turning large-scale online activity into structured insight, Cyabra helps institutions assess situations accurately, protect credibility, and act with confidence when clarity is essential.

“Governments worldwide are confronting an unprecedented threat environment online, driving a growing need for proactive narrative intelligence,” said Cyabra Chief Revenue Officer Emmanuel Heymann. “Our growth, marked by key wins and industry recognition, reflects how vital our capabilities have become to public sector institutions and Keith’s deep background in national security and open-source intelligence makes him uniquely equipped to lead our U.S. public sector expansion as we scale to meet this demand."

Keith E. Noble, Ph.D. is an executive and former senior national intelligence officer with more than 20 years of experience leading complex, multi-jurisdictional operations across four continents. He has built and directed large-scale intelligence enterprises at the CIA’s Open-Source Center, driven data strategy and advanced analytics at the U.S. Department of State and co-founded an international open-source intelligence firm in Abu Dhabi serving government and private sector clients across the Middle East. The Company believes his experience in national security, open-source intelligence and data analytics will support Cyabra’s efforts to expand the use of its platform by public sector organizations seeking to identify and understand coordinated and inauthentic online activity.

“I have seen first-hand the kind of disruption that misinformation can have on public institutions,” said Cyabra VP of Government Sales Keith E. Noble. “With tools like generative AI lowering the cost of producing inauthentic content, public sector leaders need clear, structured insight into online threats. Cyabra’s technology is designed to help distinguish authentic discourse from orchestrated manipulation, helping leaders to make confident, data-driven decisions.”

By analyzing billions of digital interactions across multiple social media platforms, Cyabra’s technology is designed to distinguish between authentic human conversations and orchestrated, malicious influence operations. This capability provides the public sector with actionable data and narrative intelligence to better understand how narratives spread online, who is driving them, and develop evidence-based responses to mitigate the impact of coordinated manipulation.

As the digital threat landscape continues to evolve, Cyabra believes demand for proactive narrative defense and authenticity verification will continue to grow across the public sector. Through capabilities including the AI agent to automatically investigate coordinated online activity, Cyabra analyzes three foundational elements of information integrity: actors, behaviors, and content. Instead of reacting to volume or noise, institutions using Cyabra can gain a clear picture of what is organized, what is meaningful, and what can be deprioritized.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how that activity is being amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation actions. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected responses, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

Contact:

Investors: ir@cyabra.com

Media: pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the anticipated contributions of Mr. Noble to the Company’s public sector expansion, the Company’s plans and ability to expand the use of its platform by government and public sector organizations, expected demand for narrative intelligence, narrative defense and authenticity verification solutions, and the expected capabilities and benefits of the Company’s technology and solutions. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



