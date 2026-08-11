MyFitnessPal Becomes Official Title Partner of HYROX Tampa and Partners with Robin Arzón

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyFitnessPal , the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced it is the official Title Partner of HYROX Tampa , the global fitness race combining running with functional fitness stations, taking place October 23-25, 2026. This partnership integrates nutrition tracking and fueling education into the HYROX athlete journey in Tampa, establishing MyFitnessPal as a leading voice in nutrition tracking and athlete fueling within the HYROX ecosystem. Alongside the partnership, MyFitnessPal is also teaming up with Robin Arzón , Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, three-time New York Times bestselling author, and longtime MyFitnessPal user, who recently set a personal best at HYROX and will share the nutrition habits, tips, and recipes that fueled her own training.

A HYROX race asks more of the body than most competitions. With more than two million athletes expected to compete across six continents and 107 events, including 20 in North America, HYROX has quickly become one of the world’s fastest-growing fitness competitions. It's eight kilometers of running broken up by eight functional workout stations, back to back, with no break in between. That demands the same discipline in the kitchen that it does in training, which is why nutrition has become as central to a HYROX athlete's preparation as their workout plan. Arzón knows that firsthand. Select recipes from her high-protein cookbook, Eat to Hustle, will be available free in the MyFitnessPal app, alongside a new HYROX-specific recipe collection built for the demands of race training, giving athletes preparing for their own HYROX race direct access to both.

"I don't have to think about what to eat anymore," said Arzón. "MyFitnessPal tells me exactly what I need to fuel my body, taking the guesswork out of training so I can focus on the workout in front of me. Sharing recipes from Eat to Hustle in the app felt like the natural next step, since it's the food that actually gets me through my own training."

Arzón crossed the finish line at her most recent HYROX Pro race faster than she ever had before, and she says the difference came down to how she fueled her training. "Once you feel what it's like to actually fuel a race instead of just surviving it, you want everyone training around you to feel that too," she said. "Momentum is contagious in that way.”

"HYROX athletes train hard and they train often, and MyFitnessPal understands that performance is built well before race day," said Moritz Fürste , Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, at HYROX. "Partnering with MyFitnessPal gives our community a trusted way to connect their nutrition to their training, and we're glad to have them as our Title Partner in Tampa."

Arzón's cookbook recipes and the new HYROX recipe collection are available for a limited time for free to all MyFitnessPal users. The MyFitnessPal app is available for download via the App Store or Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world’s most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change, from GLP-1 nutrition support to one of the world's largest food databases with over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 40 connected fitness partners.

About HYROX

HYROX is an ecosystem of events, training and coaching built around performance, participation and community. Combining 8 x 1 km runs with 8 functional workout stations, HYROX has created a standardised race format where professional athletes and everyday competitors compete in the same event. Founded in Germany in 2017, HYROX now hosts races across more than 30 countries worldwide, alongside a broader ecosystem that includes HYROX365 training clubs and programming, HYROX YoungStars, ELITE 15 professional competition and HYROX Experiences.

About Robin Arzón

Robin Arzón is Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, a 27x marathon and ultra-marathon runner, three-time New York Times bestselling author, and founder of Swagger Society. Her work bridges high-performance coaching, motherhood, Latina representation, and mental strength. She is a MasterClass instructor, a Good Morning America contributor, member of the National Museum of the American Latino Board of Trustees, and a 2025 Henry Crown Fellow. Robin's bilingual children’s books, Strong Mama and Strong Baby, along with her high-protein cookbook that was recently released on March 10, Eat to Hustle, showcase her multi-hyphenate life. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, she is a vocal advocate for awareness and representation and recently partnered with Barbie to release a T1D doll in her likeness. On February 24, Arzón also launched her new video podcast Project Swagger, which highlights the rituals, routines, and strategies that Arzón applies to her own life —and help audiences elevate their own.