Firefly’s SciTec Awarded $94 Million U.S. Space Force Contract to Advance Ground-Based Radar Digitization Program





BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciTec, a Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY) company, has been awarded a $93,704,410 firm-fixed price other transaction agreement for ground-based radar digitization. This contract provides for modernization efforts to create a common architecture and design for the upgrade of ground-based radars. Space Systems Command, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

“SciTec is honored to support the Space Force,” said David Simenc, SciTec President. “This effort strengthens national defense, modernizing vital radar infrastructure and ensuring the United States maintains an operational advantage in an increasingly contested environment while minimizing total lifecycle costs to taxpayers and warfighters.”

About SciTec

SciTec, a wholly owned subsidiary of Firefly Aerospace, is a leader in advanced defense technologies. Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., SciTec has more than four decades of experience supporting high-stakes national security missions with AI-enabled defense software and cloud-based, on-premise, and edge processing capabilities. SciTec’s industry-leading software and big data processing capabilities are proven in operations for missile warning and defense; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; space domain awareness; remote sensing and analysis; and autonomous command and control. For more information visit, www.scitec.com.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration for the company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected scope, timing and outcomes of the ground-based radar and modernization effort, the creation of a common architecture and design for the upgrade of ground-based radars; anticipated benefits to national defense, radar infrastructure, and operational readiness, and expected reductions in total lifecycle costs and statements of SciTec’s president. These and other statements regarding Firefly’s (and its subsidiary SciTec’s) future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or performance that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “modernize,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “target,” “intends,” “support,” and “believes.” There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved.

Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: disruptions in U.S. government operations, funding, and budgetary or procurement priorities; the fact that U.S. government contracts are generally not fully funded at inception, may be undefinitized, and may be reduced, modified, or terminated, which could prevent us from realizing our backlog; our dependence on a limited number of customers; our inability to comply with our contractual obligations or to meet the eligibility requirements and security-clearance certifications for government contracts; the limitations on disclosure arising from classified contracts; the extensive regulation of defense-industry contracting; a failure of our information technology systems or security protections; our failure to realize the expected benefits of the SciTec acquisition; the fluctuation of our operating results; adverse publicity stemming from any incident involving us, our competitors, or our customers; the failure to adequately protect our proprietary intellectual property rights; and other risk factors set forth in Firefly’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

press@scitec.com

press@fireflyspace.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84b66d2f-31fd-45b9-96d0-c1b5ac91e24c



