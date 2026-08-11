TRANSPARENCE IO ACQUIRES SECURITIES LENDING TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FROM SOUTH STREET HOLDINGS AND LAUNCHES SOLUTIONS FOR GLOBAL INSTITUTIONS

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparence IO LLC (“Transparence IO”), a next-generation financial technology company founded by securities finance veteran Tony Venditti, today announced the acquisition of a proprietary securities lending technology platform from South Street Securities Holdings Inc. (“South Street Securities Holdings”) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition marks the official launch of Transparence IO as a provider of outsourced securities lending technology and operational solutions for U.S. broker-dealers, banks and global financial institutions.

The institutional-grade platform enables firms to manage securities lending trading, inventory, portfolio and cash analysis, position management and operational workflows through a scalable, outsourced model. Transparence IO combines proven technology with deep securities finance expertise, allowing clients to accelerate market entry, reduce operational complexity and expand their U.S. securities lending capabilities.

“As global markets continue to evolve, institutions need flexible technology and experienced partners that can help them scale efficiently,” said Tony Venditti, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Transparence IO. “By combining South Street Holdings’ proven software platform with Transparence IO’s outsourced operating model and industry expertise, we are delivering a turnkey solution that enables clients to grow their securities lending business faster while significantly reducing technology and operational costs.”

Transparence IO’s outsourced securities lending platform supports domestic and international institutions across key functional areas:

Trading & Operations: Comprehensive workflow automation for securities lending.

Inventory & Cash Management: Real-time visibility into portfolio positions, collateral and cash analysis.

Risk & Controls: Robust monitoring, credit controls and operational safeguards.

Reporting & Connectivity: Regulatory reporting alongside native messaging protocols and APIs connecting lending venues & exchanges.

The company will serve U.S. broker-dealers, banks, custodians, asset managers and foreign financial institutions seeking efficient access to the U.S. securities lending marketplace without the capital expenditure required to build and maintain in-house infrastructure.

With the acquisition complete, Transparence IO is immediately available for client onboarding, strategic partnerships and technology implementations.

About Transparence IO LLC

Transparence IO LLC is a financial technology company delivering outsourced securities lending software, operational services, and advanced risk and credit management solutions. Founded by experienced securities finance professionals, the company helps financial institutions modernize securities lending operations through scalable technology, deep market expertise, and customized outsourcing solutions. For more information, visit www.transparence.live.

About South Street Securities Holdings Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings Inc. operates through its subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a broker-dealer focused on repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA Mortgage Origination Hedging and Algorithmic Trade Execution, Matrix Applications LLC, a technology and back-office services company, AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned broker-dealer, and GX2 Systems LLC, a fintech software development company that engineers electronic trading solutions for the fixed income and futures markets.

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