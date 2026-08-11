Game Your Game Receives Order for 500 GameGolf KZN AI Units to Advance Strategic Collaboration and Connect Indoor and Outdoor Golf

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: "GYGY") ("Game Your Game" or the "Company"), an AI-powered sports performance technology company focused on the golf industry, today announces that it has received an initial quarterly purchase of 500 GameGolf KZN AI units from GolfSuites, an indoor golf entertainment company, in accordance with the existing strategic collaboration arrangement between Game Your Game and GolfSuites. This strategic collaboration with GolfSuites is designed to bring together indoor and outdoor golf through product resale, product distribution, golfer engagement, cross-promotional marketing, and future technology integration.

The strategic collaboration, which includes a minimum quarterly purchase commitment from GolfSuites, is expected to contribute to product and subscription revenue to the Company after delivery of these initial units of GameGolf KZN AI. The Company expects to deliver the units on or around the end of the third quarter of 2026.

Connecting Indoor and Outdoor Golf

Golfers increasingly move between indoor simulators, practice facilities and outdoor courses. This collaborative arrangement with GolfSuites is designed to make those experiences more connected, giving golfers more opportunities to play, practice, analyze and enjoy the game regardless of where they are playing. GolfSuites’ indoor golf environment provides a natural entry point for golfers to discover Game Your Game’s outdoor performance technology, while Game Your Game can introduce its community of outdoor golfers to GolfSuites’ indoor golf and entertainment experiences.

“We see indoor and outdoor golf as complementary, not competing experiences,” said Soumya Das, Chairman and CEO of Game Your Game. “GolfSuites has created an environment where golfers can play, practice and socialize, while Game Your Game helps golfers understand and improve their game when they are outside. We believe that bringing those experiences together, and putting our products directly in front of GolfSuites customers, creates a meaningful opportunity to keep golfers engaged wherever they play.”

GolfSuites to Resell Game Your Game Products and Subscriptions

As part of the strategic collaboration, GolfSuites will resell Game Your Game’s products and subscription services through its locations and golfer community by purchasing a minimum of 500 units of GameGolf KZN AI per quarter. This provides Game Your Game with an additional physical distribution channel while introducing GolfSuites customers to Game Your Game’s technology-enabled approach to outdoor golf performance.

The companies expect the commercial relationship to expand over time as they identify additional opportunities to package Game Your Game products, subscriptions, events, and experiences with GolfSuites’ indoor golf offerings.

“Game Your Game’s products are a natural extension of what we are building at GolfSuites,” said Gerald D. Ellenburg, Chairman and CEO of GolfSuites. “Our customers don’t just want to hit golf balls indoors, they want to become better golfers and enjoy more of the game. The GameGolf KZN AI product gives us another way to help them do that, while creating a bridge between their indoor experience and the outdoor course.”

Joint Marketing to Reach More Golfers

Game Your Game and GolfSuites will also collaborate on promotional marketing campaigns targeting their respective golfer communities. Planned initiatives may include special offers, product promotions, member benefits, golf challenges, events, digital campaigns and other programs designed to encourage golfers to experience both companies’ offerings.

Building an Integrated Digital Golf Experience

The collaborative arrangement is also designed to establish a foundation for future technology integration, which is planned to include the development of app and platform integrations that would allow golfers to move more seamlessly between indoor and outdoor golf experiences. Potential future capabilities could include connected golfer profiles, challenges, performance data, promotions, events and other digital experiences that link a golfer’s indoor activity with their outdoor game.

“The resale and marketing collaborative relationship gets us started, but I believe the bigger opportunity is what we can build together. Our vision is to make golf feel like one connected experience. A golfer shouldn’t have to think about whether they’re indoors or outdoors. The technology should simply follow them. GolfSuites gives us an exciting platform to begin making that vision a reality,” Das concluded.

The companies believe the partnership can help expand golfer engagement by connecting technology, entertainment and performance across the indoor and outdoor golf ecosystem.

About Game Your Game:

Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY) is an AI-based sports performance tracking company focused on the golf industry. The Company develops and markets the GameGolf KZN AI™ platform — an integrated golf performance ecosystem of proprietary shot-tracking hardware and subscription-based software solutions. The platform leverages advanced GPS tracking, embedded neural network technology, and AI-powered analytics to provide golfers of all skill levels with real-time insights, on-course strategy recommendations, and personalized performance data. Game Your Game's technology has been adopted by golfers in more than 140 countries, with over 36,000 golf courses mapped and an estimated number of more than 300 million shots tracked across the lifetime of its platforms. The Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gameyourgame.com.

About GolfSuites:

GolfSuites is redefining golf entertainment with innovative, fun-focused venues that blend cutting-edge technology, exceptional food and beverage, and a welcoming social atmosphere for golfers and non-golfers alike. For more information, visit www.golfsuites.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its collaborative relationship with GolfSuites; the Company’s ability to deliver the GameGolf KZN AI units timely; the Company’s ability to leverage cross-selling opportunities with indoor golfers and/or GolfSuites’ customers; GolfSuites’ ability to satisfy its minimum quarterly purchase commitments; the timing and amount of any revenue recognized by the Company under the collaborative arrangement with GolfSuites; the Company’s ability to expand its relationship with GolfSuites to create further synergyes between the companies; the Company’s ability to transition from its beta commercialization stage to the full commercial launch of its KZN AI™ platform timely; the Company’s ability to compete effectively in the golf technology market; and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-296763) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the SEC on July 28, 2026, and the final prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) that forms a part of the Registration Statement, and other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC from time to time and available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release.

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