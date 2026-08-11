Synoptic Data Selected by the Met Office to Modernize EUMETNET Weather Observation Data Hub Infrastructure

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synoptic Data , a Public Benefit Corporation operating the world’s largest real-time environmental data platform, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Met Office to redevelop and provide operational support for EUMETNET’s three weather observation data hubs. They are the EUMETNET Aircraft Based Observations Programme (E-ABO), the EUMETNET GNSS Water Vapour Programme (E-GVap), and the EUMETNET Operational Vertical Profiling Programme (E-Profile). This project will modernize critical infrastructure that enables weather observation sharing across National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs), ensuring reliable, secure, and scalable access to environmental observations for forecasting, research, and operational decision-making.

The E-ADAS (EUMETNET AMDAR Data Acquisition System) Datahub processes AMDAR observations from European airlines that are part of the EUMETNET aircraft-based observations programme (E-ABO). The E-Profile Datahub processes data from several types of observing instruments that vertically profile the atmosphere. These instruments include radar wind-profilers, weather radars, Doppler wind Lidar, microwave radiometers, automatic LIDARs, and Ceilometers. The E-GVap Datahub receives meteorological observations from geodetic centers and converts these into a format that can be used by NMHSs.

Weather observations are critical for the safety of all communities throughout the world as well as the economy. Additionally, as technology continues to evolve, the demand for timely, consistent, and trusted weather observations has never been greater. Through this new contract, Synoptic will modernize EUMETNET’s three data hubs, providing reliable access, quality control, data consistency, and secure delivery of aircraft-based observations, vertical profiler observations, and GNSS water vapor observations. The modernized platform will help ensure that meteorological services across the world have dependable access to the observations needed for weather forecasting, analysis, and climate research.

“We are delighted to be working with Synoptic to modernize these three important EUMETNET data services. Observations are the foundation of weather forecasting. The redevelopment of these three data hubs will strengthen the resilience and long-term sustainability of the infrastructure that underpins the exchange of aircraft, GNSS water vapour, and vertical profile observations. This investment will ensure that meteorological services around the world continue to benefit from reliable access to the trusted observations shared by our European partners, supporting services for the communities they serve,” said Dr. Jacqueline Sugier, EUMETNET Observations Capability Area Manager, Met Office.

The initial agreement between EUMETNET and Synoptic spans 2.5 years, with options for 5 years of ongoing operational support and maintenance through annual funding approvals.

The project reflects a growing global emphasis on modernizing environmental data infrastructure to support faster, more informed decision-making. Reliable, low-latency access to real-time weather observations, and the ability to securely exchange those observations across organizations, has become increasingly important for operational forecasting, climate monitoring, and research. By modernizing EUMETNET's data services, Synoptic will help ensure these observations remain accessible, scalable, and dependable for years to come.

“Meteorological agencies rely on low-latency, high-quality, highly reliable, and trusted observations for their operations every day, and this partnership reflects Synoptic’s commitment to advancing how weather data is collected, managed, and delivered," said Ashish Raval, President & CEO of Synoptic Data. "By modernizing EUMETNET's observation data hubs, we're helping ensure meteorological services across Europe have consistent, real-time access to the data they depend on every day, backed by long-term support to keep everything running reliably 24/7/365.”

Visit Synoptic Data to learn more about its platform and mission to make weather and environmental data easily accessible.

About Synoptic Data

Synoptic Data is building the world’s largest real-time environmental data platform. As a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) provider, we deliver high-resolution, real-time and historical weather and environmental data at scale, supporting critical decisions across public safety, infrastructure, research, and operations. Our platform combines cutting-edge cloud architecture, scalable APIs, and a robust data integration framework to turn complex environmental data into actionable insights. Our intuitive tools—such as the Synoptic Data Viewer and Weather API—make complex environmental data easily accessible and reliable across diverse industries. Trusted by businesses, government agencies, and researchers, Synoptic enables faster, smarter responses to weather and climate-related challenges. Synoptic is a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, committed to advancing environmental data accessibility and resilience. Learn more at www.synopticdata.com .

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About Met Office

The Met Office is the UK’s national authority on weather and climate, combining world‑class science, technology and expertise to deliver accurate forecasts and trusted climate insight that help people, businesses and governments make better decisions to stay safe and thrive. Driven by a clear purpose, we are a force for good with a strong focus on environmental and social impact, continually developing our expertise, putting our mission at the heart of decision‑making, working inclusively through strong partnerships, and constantly evolving to push boundaries and create a better future for our customers and society.

About EUMETNET

EUMETNET is a collaborative network of 33 national meteorological and hydrological services across Europe, established to strengthen cooperation in meteorology. Through joint programmes, EUMETNET members share observation systems, data exchange and processing capabilities, forecasting products, and research and development — enabling a more integrated and efficient approach to weather and climate services across the continent. Learn more at eumetnet.eu .



