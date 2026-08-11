AtlasClear Holdings Launches Redesigned Corporate Website with Expanded Investor Resources

August 2026 Investor Presentation Available for Download

ThinkEquity Research Note Available for Download

Faster Access to Platform, Subsidiary, and Corporate Responsibility Information



TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) (“AtlasClear” or the “Company”), a company building regulated financial infrastructure for smaller institutions, fintechs and advisors, today announced the launch of its redesigned corporate website at www.atlasclear.com.

The new site reflects where the Company operates today and how it intends to scale as it develops banking and capital markets capabilities. The site brings the operating businesses, technology roadmap, and investor materials into one place.

The platform section details the capabilities AtlasClear delivers today through Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., its wholly owned correspondent clearing broker-dealer subsidiary, including clearing, custody, settlement, and execution. Wilson-Davis has operated continuously since 1968 and is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA, and licensed in 50 states.

A separate technology section covers the products still in development, including the Company's foreign exchange suite and fixed income analytics tools, so that visitors can distinguish current operations from planned offerings.

A subsidiaries and acquisitions section outlines the regulated entities that form the platform and the transactions the Company has disclosed. An expanded investor relations section consolidates SEC filings, governance documents, news, and events.

Now available on the site

August 2026 investor presentation. Available for download at https://www.atlasclear.com/assets/investors/presentations/AtlasClear-Holdings-Investor-Presentation-August-2026.pdf. The presentation covers platform architecture, financial results through the quarter ended March 31, 2026, correspondent clearing activity, and disclosed pending transactions.

Available for download at https://www.atlasclear.com/assets/investors/presentations/AtlasClear-Holdings-Investor-Presentation-August-2026.pdf. The presentation covers platform architecture, financial results through the quarter ended March 31, 2026, correspondent clearing activity, and disclosed pending transactions. ThinkEquity research note. Available for download at https://www.atlasclear.com/assets/investors/research/ThinkEquity-AtlasClear-Initiating-Coverage-July-20-2026.pdf for investor reference. The note reflects the analyst's own views and estimates. AtlasClear does not endorse or adopt the analyst's conclusions and undertakes no obligation to update them.

Available for download at https://www.atlasclear.com/assets/investors/research/ThinkEquity-AtlasClear-Initiating-Coverage-July-20-2026.pdf for investor reference. The note reflects the analyst's own views and estimates. AtlasClear does not endorse or adopt the analyst's conclusions and undertakes no obligation to update them. Corporate responsibility. A new section at https://www.atlasclear.com/company/corporate-responsibility details the organizations AtlasClear supports, including Stop Soldier Suicide, Swim Across America, and the Navy SEAL Foundation.



John Schaible, Executive Chairman

“The clearing platform is operating, correspondents are onboarding, and the work ahead extends the platform into new asset classes, capital markets, and banking. The site reflects that change. Publishing our investor presentation for download is part of it. Anyone evaluating AtlasClear, whether a broker-dealer weighing a clearing partner or a shareholder sizing up the business, can now pull the same materials we put in front of institutions.”

Craig Ridenhour, President

“We built the site so people can find what they need without hunting for it. A broker-dealer can get straight to the clearing capabilities, an investor can get to the filings, and anyone can see the organizations we support and why. Many of us have a personal connection to that work, and putting it alongside the platform and the filings was deliberate.”

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a technology-enabled financial services platform designed for trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow the Company on LinkedIn or X and visit www.atlasclear.com.

To stay up to date on AtlasClear’s platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company’s YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

Company Contact:

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

Email: AtlasClearIR@atlasclear.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson, CEO

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Email: jramson@pcgadvisory.com