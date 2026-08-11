C1 Appoints Jeff St. Clair as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth in the Agentic Enterprise Era

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C1, the AI-native identity platform, today announced the appointment of Jeff St. Clair as Chief Revenue Officer. St. Clair will lead the company's global go-to-market organization as enterprises accelerate AI adoption and increasingly look to identity as the foundation for governing every human, non-human identity, and AI agent.

St. Clair joins at what he calls a once-in-a-career convergence. "This is a transformational time for C1," said St. Clair. "Enterprise AI adoption is happening with tremendous urgency, boards are pushing companies to leverage AI, and yet the modern tech stack doesn't support them to do it securely. C1 is built for this moment. I'm excited to help our customers embrace AI with the security and automation they need to move faster."

St. Clair brings more than two decades of enterprise software and cybersecurity leadership behind some of the industry's most significant platform shifts. He ran worldwide sales at Evident.io, growing it from an early-stage startup through its acquisition by Palo Alto Networks, where it became Prisma Cloud. Prior to Evident.io, he joined Ironport as one of its early employees and helped scale it into its acquisition by Cisco. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Halcyon and at Automox.

"Jeff has repeatedly helped build category-defining cybersecurity companies during moments of major market transformation," said Alex Bovee, CEO and co-founder of C1. "He knows how to translate breakthrough technology into customer adoption, build world-class teams, and scale companies defining entirely new markets. That's exactly the leadership we need as C1 helps organizations fearlessly adopt AI at enterprise scale."

St. Clair's own path shaped the way he builds teams. He began his career in the Bay Area from the ground up as a business development representative (BDR), and having worked nearly every role on the way to the top gives him a rare empathy for the teams he now leads, the instinct for building world-class organizations that C1 is betting on to carry it through this next chapter.

About C1

C1 is the control plane for the agentic enterprise, empowering companies to adopt AI fearlessly. Our platform secures human and non-human identities, automates access, and accelerates AI adoption. With C1, the fastest path to AI adoption at scale is the governed path, giving organizations visibility and control without sacrificing security or slowing innovation. Companies such as Ramp, Zscaler, Instacart, and Brex trust C1 to power their agentic transformation.

press@c1.ai