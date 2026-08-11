PHYND Beta Launches on Amazon Fire TV Devices, Expanding Free Cloud Gaming Access

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHYND, a free ad-supported game streaming platform for TVs, today announced the launch of its beta service across Amazon Fire TV devices in the United States. Available on several Fire TV Sticks and Amazon Ember smart TVs, PHYND gives players free access to a growing catalog of premium games through the devices they already own.

The Fire TV launch marks a major milestone in PHYND’s mission to bring premium gaming to the devices consumers already use every day. By extending to include both smart TVs and streaming media players, PHYND further expands access to the big screen.

At the same time, PHYND’s free-to-play model helps developers and publishers reach audiences beyond traditional gaming ecosystems. By eliminating hardware requirements and upfront content costs, the platform removes barriers to play, creating new pathways for game discovery, engagement, and monetization at scale.

“PHYND was built on the belief that everyone should have access to great games, regardless of the hardware they own,” said André Swanston, Founder & CEO of PHYND. “Launching across Fire TV devices dramatically expands our ability to reach customers wherever they are. Whether it’s a Fire TV smart TV in the living room or a Fire TV Stick connected to an existing television, we're making it easier than ever for anyone to discover and play great games.”

At launch, PHYND features a curated catalog of games from leading independent studios and publishers including Microids, Tate Media, Fishing Cactus, Plug In Digital, and more. Featured titles include:

Smurfs Kart (Microids)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids)

Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury (Fishing Cactus)

Garfield Lasagna Party (Microids)

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening (Microids)

Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express (Microids)

UFO Robot Grendizer (Microids)

Voodolls (Tate Multimedia)

Boiling Bolt (Plug In Digital)

Redout: Solar Challenge (34BigThings)

Players can install the PHYND app on supported Fire TV devices directly from the Amazon Appstore and start playing using a compatible game controller or a smartphone-based virtual controller. Compatible Fire TV devices include the Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Amazon Ember 2-Series, Amazon Ember 4-Series, Amazon Ember QLED Series, and Amazon Ember Mini-LED Series.

Customers can sign up at PHYND.games to receive updates on new games, features, and future platform availability.

About PHYND

PHYND is your FREE smart TV-first gaming experience that offers a seamless way to discover, play, and socialize across a wide variety of premium games. No console, no game downloads, no subscriptions. Now available on Samsung TVs 2022+, LG TVs 2021+, and compatible Fire TV devices. Visit phynd.co to learn more about partnering with us.

Media Contacts:

PHYND

phynd@kcsa.com