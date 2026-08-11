Asurint Recognized in the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading provider of background screening solutions, today announced it has been recognized in the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, honoring the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The recognition highlights Asurint’s strong growth trajectory, continued investments in technology, and commitment to delivering innovative screening solutions that help organizations make faster and more confident decisions.

“I’m incredibly proud of our teams and deeply grateful to our clients for their trust and partnership,” said Alla Schay, CEO of Asurint. “This recognition reflects what we’re building together—continually raising the standard for screening and helping create fairer, safer workplaces and communities.”

Asurint's inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List reflects its continued commitment to redefining background screening through advanced technology and human insights to create a smarter, more effective way to screen. Over the past several years, Asurint has executed strategic growth initiatives that have expanded and strengthened its technology and capabilities, creating long-term value for their clients across the Employment, Tenant, and Government screening sectors.

Guided by their mission to drive informed decisions through advanced screening solutions, Asurint continues to empower organizations to build trusted workforces and stronger communities.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized on the 2026 Inc. 5000 and especially proud of what this recognition represents: the trust and confidence our clients have placed in Asurint,” said Don Carr, Chief Financial Officer of Asurint. “Their trust, together with the dedication of our exceptional team, has fueled our growth and enabled us to continue investing in the technology, capabilities, and service that set Asurint apart. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and excited to continue the journey in the years ahead.”

Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. The Inc. 5000 recognition adds to a growing list of achievements that reflect Asurint's position as a trusted screening partner and technology-forward leader in the industry.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. 5000

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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