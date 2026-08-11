Gordon Brothers Closes Inaugural $265M Asset-Backed Securitization

Boston, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has closed its inaugural asset-backed securitization, GBEF 2026-1, in which Gordon Brothers Equipment Finance 2026-1 LLC issued approximately $265 million of fixed-rate notes across five tranches rated by Morningstar DBRS. The notes are backed by a diversified pool of 471 commercial equipment finance loans and leases across 223 obligors with an aggregate value of approximately $286 million. The securitization marks a major milestone for the Gordon Brothers’ platform.

Launched in late 2024 and led by an experienced group of industry veterans who have built and managed portfolios together for more than a decade, the Commercial Equipment Finance business completed its inaugural securitization after only 13 months of originations. The transaction achieved a AAA rating from Morningstar DBRS and an all-in advance rate of 93.2 percent through the BBB-rated notes. This follows Gordon Brothers’ $1.5 billion joint venture with Davidson Kempner Capital Management in April 2025, which provided significant capital to support the platform’s expansion and equipment finance originations.

"This inaugural securitization demonstrates how Gordon Brothers is applying more than a century of asset expertise to the evolving private credit market," said Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Brothers. "The speed with which the team built the Commercial Equipment Finance business into a platform that supported the issuance of AAA-rated securities reflects the strength of our professionals, our capital capabilities and our asset knowledge.”

“This milestone is an important validation of the platform we have built and the trust we are earning from leading institutional investors,” said Bobby Campbell, Senior Managing Director and Head of Commercial Equipment Finance at Gordon Brothers. “Reaching it in such a short period reflects the team’s strong relationships across the market and the quality of our portfolio. The long tenure of the group combined with Gordon Brothers’ legacy of asset expertise resonated strongly with the investor market as demonstrated through the significant and wide-reaching demand shown in this transaction.”

Wells Fargo Securities served as sole lead on the transaction, drawing bids from 22 unique investors and resulting in a deal that was more than 2.4x oversubscribed. The securitization establishes a long-term funding channel for the business, broadens Gordon Brothers’ institutional investor relationships and advances the firm’s growth strategy in asset-based lending and private credit.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.