BluumLIVE Brings Free, Hands-On EdTech Access to 22 Cities This Fall

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluum, an edtech solutions provider, is bringing its BluumLIVE conference to 22 cities across 16 states this fall, giving school administrators and technology leaders a free, hands-on look at classroom equipment with no travel required.

The tour comes as many districts enter their first budget cycle without ESSER funding, which ended in March. Districts that used ESSER to help cover technology costs are now paying for those expenses out of state and local budgets.

Each stop is free to attend and runs three hours, from 9 a.m. to noon; breakfast and refreshments will be provided. There is no travel or hotel required — the event comes to attendees’ own cities. The tour runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 19.

Unlike a typical conference floor, the equipment at BluumLIVE is set up and running. Attendees can test interactive displays, STEM and sports equipment, classroom AV, device management systems, networking equipment, school security tools in person, and ask manufacturers directly about classroom performance, deployment at scale, and support costs.

“Districts are making technology decisions with less margin for error than they had a few years ago,” said Robert Gag, Chief Commercial Officer at Bluum. “BluumLIVE lets them see the equipment running, understand how it can benefit their teachers and students, and walk away better informed about what fits their budget.”

Attendees can meet more than 40 manufacturers and compare products side by side, then decide which ones fit their needs best.

BluumLIVE is designed for administrators, technology directors, instructional technology specialists, business officials and educators. Local Bluum representatives are available at every stop to discuss pricing, state contract vehicles, and purchasing timelines for the next fiscal year.

The full 2026 fall BluumLIVE schedule is available at https://www.bluum.com/events/bluumlive. Registration is free and can be completed from each city’s listing.

About Bluum

Our mission is to improve learning and make it more accessible. By empowering educators and students with the right technology, we’re creating a future where every child is equipped with the knowledge to reach their highest potential. Learn more at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).