Trinasolar and Spear Commercial Complete Unique 1.3 MW Rooftop and Carport Solar Installation for Drake Plastics

Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy solutions, supplied its Vertex N PV modules for a 1.3 MW rooftop and carport solar PV system at Drake Plastics Ltd. Co.'s new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Cypress, Texas. Completed late in 2025, the project was engineered and installed in partnership with Spear Commercial & Industrial (Spear), a leading solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) solar system features 324 of Trinasolar's Vertex N PV modules (NEG19RC.20) integrated across the facility's rooftop and custom-designed carport for employees and visitors. Through creative collaboration, Drake and Spear engineered the carport's module layout to spell out "DRAKE" in large letters. The unique design transformed the installation into both a renewable energy asset and a branded statement visible to the high volume of air traffic that flies over the Drake complex on its approach to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Spear specified Trinasolar's Vertex N modules for their high-efficiency N-type TOPCon cell technology, which reduced the number of modules needed to meet Drake's performance goals, allowing for more design flexibility while lowering balance-of-system (BOS) costs and levelized cost of energy (LCOE). Vertex N's low temperature coefficient also ensures strong output in the hot Gulf Coast climate.

The new PV system daytime output is typically 120% of Drake’s afternoon power consumption, which corresponds with their highest loads as well as peak grid demand. Drake’s goal to achieve 30% overall energy use offset has been achieved. The system is projected to deliver an internal rate of return (IRR) of nearly 20% with a payback period of under four years. It is also estimated to eliminate 719 tons of CO2 annually — equivalent to removing 137 cars from the road each year.

“Trina’s Vertex N modules let the system maximize solar energy generation despite the constrained footprint of the rooftop and carport design,” said Mark Rangel, executive vice president of Spear. “We’re pleased that it provides Drake a very attractive rate of return in a short payback period and satisfies their energy objectives cost-effectively. And we enjoyed working with Drake to inject some creativity into the project by using the modules to display a highly visible brand statement.”

“The new solar installation fulfills several important goals,” said Steve Quance, president of Drake Plastics. “It aligns precisely with our Mission Statement commitment to “Be good stewards of our environment and an asset to our community.” Our solar plant puts power into the grid when it is needed the most- doing the right thing never goes out of style. It also tracks with our “Lean” ethos to eliminate waste and inefficiency; the direct power offset provides cost benefits that help Drake compete and grow.”

The project moved from contract signing to commissioning in six months, thanks in part to the decade-long partnership between Spear and Trinasolar, which has spanned roughly 20 MW of installed capacity annually.

Download the full Drake Plastics Customer Success Story here to read more about this innovative PV system and Trinasolar’s Vertex N.

About Trinasolar

Trinasolar was founded in 1997. As a leading global provider of photovoltaic (PV) modules and smart energy solutions, Trinasolar delivers PV products, applications, and services to promote sustainable development for the benefit of all humanity. By the end of June 2025, Trinasolar shipped more than 292GW of solar modules to customers across the globe. Trinasolar has earned extensive technical and brand recognition from renowned independent institutes worldwide, demonstrating the PV market's strong confidence in Trina’s product value, technological innovation, and financial performance. Trinasolar is a BNEF Tier 1 manufacturer for both PV modules and energy storage. Trina has been named “Overall Highest Achiever” by RETC five times and awarded “Top Performer” by PVEL Kiwa for 12 consecutive years. Trinasolar’s global business footprint has delivered clean energy to more than 180 countries and regions.

With its mission of “Solar energy for all,” Trinasolar is committed to working with others to create a net-zero future. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com. You can find Trinasolar US on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter/X , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Drake Plastics

Drake Plastics initiated operations in 1996 with the extrusion of machinable stock shapes made from Torlon® PAI to support the Javelin Missile Program. The Cypress, Texas, company has since expanded its portfolio with machinable shapes, injection molded parts and precision machined components made from Torlon® PAI, Vespel® PI, PEEK, PAEK, ULTEM® PEI, Ryton® PPS, and other ultra-high-performance polymers. Its developments include unique configurations, grades and sizes that have opened many new applications in these materials for customers worldwide. Drake is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified manufacturer and focuses on lean operating principles throughout its organization. Visit www.drakeplastics.com to learn more.



Media Contact

Silverline Communications

Claire Underwood

claire@teamsilverline.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db2687db-a637-46be-8335-4911d1ffed15