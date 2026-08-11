Applied Systems Expands Employee Navigator Integration

Chicago, IL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced an expanded integration with Employee Navigator, a leading benefits administration, HR and compliance software provider, giving agencies a native, direct path to seamlessly transfer plan data between Applied Epic and Employee Navigator. This expanded integration enables benefits brokers to eliminate the daily toil of manual data re-entry while significantly reducing errors and omissions risks and the complexity in the quote to enroll workflow.

"Manual data entry between systems slows brokers down and creates room for errors," said George Reese, founder and CEO of Employee Navigator. "With this integration, plan data stays in sync automatically, so brokers can focus on serving their customers instead of manual data entry. It’s exactly the kind of seamless experience we want to deliver as we grow our partnership with Applied Systems."

The enhanced integration eliminates the duplicate data entry brokers perform today when setting up a plan in two systems. After plan details are auto populated into Applied Epic via its AI document extraction capabilities, the data can be pushed directly into Employee Navigator, reducing time spent searching manually, typing, and jumping between systems by 80%.

“At Applied, we are laser-focused on leveraging AI and automation to create a simpler, more efficient way for benefits brokers to manage each stage of the benefits lifecycle,” said Tammi Shapiro, senior vice president and general manager of Benefits Solutions, Applied Systems. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Employee Navigator so we can enable our broker customers to focus less on data administration, and more on the hero work of providing the best service and protection for clients.”

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world’s largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.