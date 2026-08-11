MarginEdge Secures $80 Million in Series D Funding to Power the Next Generation of Restaurant Operations

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarginEdge , the leading restaurant management and finance platform, today announced it has closed an $80 million Series D financing. The investment brings MarginEdge's total funding to $162 million, nearly doubling the capital the company has raised since its founding.

Today, MarginEdge supports more than 13,000 restaurants and has processed more than 40 million invoices, representing approximately $28 billion in purchasing volume. For more than a decade, the company has transformed that operational data into the foundation for technology purpose-built for restaurant operators. With this investment, MarginEdge is accelerating that vision, expanding practical AI built on restaurant data to help operators run stronger, more profitable restaurants while spending more time focused on hospitality.

“Hospitality starts with people. Our job is to build technology that gives operators more time to focus on their guests,” said Bo Davis, Founder and CEO of MarginEdge. “We’ve spent the last decade helping restaurants organize every part of their business – from purchasing and inventory to recipes, accounting and payments. Clean, trusted restaurant data is the heart of powerful AI, and now we can put it to work in ways that simply weren’t possible before.”

Since 2015, MarginEdge has helped restaurants simplify messy back office operations by bringing together purchasing, inventory, recipes, sales and accounting into one platform. In the process, the company has organized millions of restaurant transactions into structured operational data, which has become the foundation for the intelligence built throughout the MarginEdge platform.

Building on that foundation, this year MarginEdge expanded the intelligence built into its platform with new capabilities like Tom the Tomato, its built-in AI assistant, which combines restaurant expertise, MarginEdge data and each operator’s unique business context to recommend what to order, flag potential waste, explain unexpected performance and suggest what to do next. The company also advanced capabilities like payments with the MarginEdge Card, sales forecasting and invoice automation – all of which help operators automate routine work and run more profitable restaurants. Extending that intelligence beyond the MarginEdge platform, the company recently launched a first-of-its-kind restaurant-specific Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector, enabling operators to securely connect their restaurant data with AI platforms like ChatGPT and Claude. The result is an ecosystem that grows alongside its customers, serving everyone from independent restaurants to some of the industry's largest operators.

The financing was jointly led by Schooner Capital and Ten Coves Capital and includes participation from existing investors Osage Venture Partners, Derive Ventures and Western Alliance Bank, reflecting continued conviction in MarginEdge's long-term strategy and the opportunity to bring practical AI to restaurant operators.

"When we first invested in MarginEdge, we saw a team with an exceptional understanding of restaurant operations and a long-term vision for where the industry was headed," said Ned May, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Ten Coves Capital. "Over the years, they've continued to invest in the product, the underlying data and the people needed to turn that vision into reality. We're excited to continue supporting the team as they help restaurants benefit from AI in practical, meaningful ways.”

With this investment, MarginEdge will continue to invest in AI-native product development while expanding its capabilities to help restaurant operators spend less time on manual work and spend more time focused on hospitality, all driving improved profitability. The company also expects to continue investing in its team across research and development as well as sales and marketing as it accelerates this next phase of growth.

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge is the leading restaurant management software and bill payment platform purpose-built to streamline the back office for operators and their accounting partners. Founded by former restaurant operators, and built by a team where 70% of staff have hospitality experience, MarginEdge combines powerful automation with industry best AI, including market-leading invoice processing and sales forecasting.

MarginEdge processes more than 10 million invoices per year for over 10,000 restaurants across the US and Canada and automates 99% of invoice line item coding with unmatched speed and accuracy. MarginEdge eliminates manual work, centralizes financial data and delivers daily real-time insights that drive smarter decisions. Trusted by restaurants of all sizes – from thriving single units to private equity-backed and publicly traded groups – and the accountants who support them, MarginEdge empowers operators to spend less time buried in paperwork and more time doing what they love: delivering great food and unforgettable hospitality. To learn more about MarginEdge, visit marginedge.com .