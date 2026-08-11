Verizon Frontline powers mission-critical communications for America 250 celebrations

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States continues to mark its historic 250th anniversary, the success of the nation’s ongoing celebrations requires the seamless integration of public safety technology and robust, reliable communications.

Throughout this milestone year, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has worked in close partnership with more than 40 different public safety agencies across 16 states, serving as the connective tissue for public safety communication during multiple high-profile America 250 events and local celebrations.

From the Sail 250 maritime celebrations taking place from Louisiana to Massachusetts, to the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, these events demanded premium network access.

"Our role is to provide fast, reliable and secure communications capabilities that allow public safety to focus solely on their mission," said Cory Davis, vice president of Verizon Frontline. "More than 45,000 agencies trust us as their partner because we don't just provide technology. We provide a proven partnership built over more than three decades working hand-in-hand with first responders on the front lines.”

The collaboration between the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team, composed largely of former public safety and military personnel, and local, state, and federal agencies helped to ensure that first responders at two dozen different event sites across the country had the secure, dedicated channels required to coordinate complex operations efficiently.

"Reliability is the currency of public safety," Davis added. "Our focus during America 250 was to empower agencies to execute their duties with the total assurance that their communication capabilities were as reliable as their commitment to the communities they serve."

About Verizon Frontline

Verizon Frontline is the advanced, award-winning network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release .

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Media contact:

Chandler Baker

chandler.baker@verizon.com

757 725 4806