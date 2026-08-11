Westgate Resorts Continues Growth by Opening Its First Caribbean Destination in The Bahamas with Westgate Bimini Bay

Largest privately held timeshare company continues growth with new Bahamas destination

New island resort expands Westgate's vacation offerings with villas steps from the beach in one of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations

Westgate Bimini Bay offers studio and two-bedroom villas for laid-back island vacation getaways with arrivals starting October 1

Westgate Timeshare Owners can begin exchanging into Bimini Bay immediately

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts today announced the introduction of Westgate Bimini Bay, the company's first Caribbean destination and newest addition to its growing portfolio of vacation resorts. Located on the island of North Bimini in The Bahamas, the new destination expands Westgate's footprint beyond North America and gives guests access to a tropical island escape just 50 miles from the Florida coast accessible by commercial airline, ferry or private boat.





Westgate Bimini Bay features newly renovated studio and two-bedroom villas designed for relaxed island living. Just steps from white sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters, the property offers travelers an ideal destination for family vacations, couples' getaways, fishing adventures and unforgettable Caribbean experiences. The fully furnished accommodations comfortably sleep up to either four or six guests. In partnership with local Bahamians, onsite management will be handled by G&G Luxury Property Management, the premier Bimini property management company.

"Westgate Bimini Bay represents an exciting milestone as we continue to expand the Westgate experience into new destinations," said Jim Gissy, Chief Executive Officer of Westgate Resorts. "The Bahamas is one of the most desirable vacation destinations in the world, and Bimini's natural beauty, rich culture and proximity to Florida make it an ideal location for our first Caribbean property. We are thrilled to welcome Owners and guests to this remarkable island retreat."

Known as the Gateway to The Bahamas, Bimini has long attracted travelers seeking world-class fishing, pristine beaches and authentic island charm. Guests at Westgate Bimini Bay can explore the island's vibrant local culture, enjoy nearby marinas and waterfront restaurants, or simply unwind while taking in the breathtaking views that have made Bimini a favorite Caribbean destination for generations. The new villas provide convenient access to the island's renowned boating, snorkeling, diving and water recreation opportunities.

The Bahamas is more popular with travelers than ever, with a record with 12.5 million visitors in 2025, up from 11.2 million in 2024, according to The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

The opening of Westgate Bimini Bay builds upon Westgate's continued growth and follows the company's strategic investment in a Bimini real estate development announced last year. The new location further strengthens Westgate's position as a leading hospitality company while providing Owners and guests with access to a premier international vacation destination.

Rental reservations and Owner exchange reservations at Westgate Bimini Bay can now be made for arrivals beginning Oct. 1, 2026 at WestgateBiminiBay.com.

For more information, visit WestgateResorts.com.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | media@westgateresorts.com

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